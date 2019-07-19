Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

President Donald Trump says the US navy has shot down an Iranian drone after it threatened an American warship, Boeing says it will take a $4.9bn after-tax charge in the second quarter related to the grounding of the 737 Max jet and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York president stokes expectations of an aggressive half-point cut in US interest rates this month. Plus, WeWork founder Adam Neumann has sold his shares, Microsoft’s cloud business fuels growth as the software company tops earnings forecasts and 2019 is shaping to be a record-setting year for private equity deals.

