A US biotechnology start-up has entered the race to promote longevity and find treatments for age-related diseases. Life Biosciences will on Monday announce the completion of a $50m funding round — twice its original target — to invest in a range of approaches to extending healthy life.

“We have been operating in stealth mode until now,” said Tristan Edwards, an Australian investment professional who founded the Boston-based company in 2016 with David Sinclair, professor of genetics at Harvard Medical School. “We have undertaken a big land-grab of longevity-related intellectual property and we have pulled together a lot of the world’s longevity scientists.”

Longevity is a rapidly expanding sector of the biotech industry, as scientists learn more about the way biological pathways fail in old age. Investors in Life Biosciences are mainly wealthy individuals and family trusts, reflecting a widespread view that ageing millionaires are keen to put some of their money into longevity research.

Life Biosciences had quietly raised $25m in an early financing round in 2017. It declined to disclose the company’s current value but others familiar with the latest fundraising estimated the valuation at about $500m.

Two features distinguish Life Biosciences from other companies in longevity research, according to Mr Sinclair. One is the breadth of its activities. “We are tackling all eight pathways of age-related decline,” he said. These include cellular senescence, stem cell exhaustion and dysfunction in mitochondria (the energy-generating units in cells).

The second feature is the corporate structure. Six “daughter companies” work semi-independently on different development projects but also use the parent company’s 24,000 sq ft central laboratory in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

One such company, Senolytic Therapeutics, is developing compounds and technologies that target senescent cells. Researchers believe that destroying these “zombie” cells will counteract some of the adverse effects of ageing.

Another, Jumpstart Fertility, is developing medicines to improve the quality of human eggs and restore fertility in older women or those who have experienced premature infertility.

In addition to these companies, Life Biosciences is investing in Prana, a quoted Australian biotech developing drugs to fight neurodegenerative disease.

To strengthen corporate governance, Life Biosciences is recruiting respected researcher leaders to its board. This week it will announce the appointment of Mehmood Khan, chief scientist at PepsiCo and former head of research and development at Takeda, the Japanese drugmaker, as a non-executive director.

Competitors to Life Biosciences include Juvenescence, a UK-based start-up that raised $50m last year and is expected soon to complete a second funding round. It too is building a portfolio of anti-ageing companies, co-ordinated by a team of scientists and drug developers in London but without central laboratories.

Another but different rival is Calico, Alphabet’s anti-ageing venture, which employs 150 people in its San Francisco research centre. Its largest collaboration is with AbbVie, the US pharmaceutical group. Together the two companies have committed to invest $1bn in therapies for age-related diseases.