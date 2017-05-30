New Trade Routes: Arab World

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are looking towards China for new trade links, although Saudi Arabia has also signed deals with the US. Morocco is banking on renewable energy, Jordan has made a refugee/trade deal with the EU, and Egypt is building an industrial hub on the Suez Canal.

US and China offer new Middle East trade potential

Trump seals $380bn in deals with Saudis while new Silk Road fosters ‘south-south’ links

Egypt aims to profit from the Suez Canal

Plans are afoot to turn the traffic hotspot into an industrial hub

Morocco capitalises on early lead in renewables

Nation’s expertise in local solar and wind technology counts in sub-Saharan market

DP World hitches lift on the new Silk Road

Ports operator aims to co-ordinate expansion with China’s plans for One Belt, One Road

EU accord opens door for Jordan

Refugee deal comes with trade benefits

Turkey ‘aims to build land bridge’ to the Arab world

Turkish exports to Saudia Arabia and the UAE have soared in recent years