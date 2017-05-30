New Trade Routes: Arab World

Saudi Arabia and the UAE are looking towards China for new trade links, although Saudi Arabia has also signed deals with the US. Morocco is banking on renewable energy, Jordan has made a refugee/trade deal with the EU, and Egypt is building an industrial hub on the Suez Canal.
