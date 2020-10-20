“An immense treasure of erudition and art, amassed in silence over the course of many, many years” is how archaeologist Pietro Ercole Visconti described, in 1881, what today is referred to as the collection of collections: the Torlonia Marbles. For 400 years they have been enjoyed by a select few, behind closed doors. Until now.

An impressive body of 620 ancient Greek and Roman sculptures, the Torlonia Marbles are statues, sarcophagi, bas-reliefs and busts in marble, bronze and alabaster portraying a rich array of mythical figures, gods and goddesses, and powerful Roman emperors. The influential Torlonias – who administered the Vatican’s finances – acquired existing collections from other aristocratic families in financial straits, and discovered additional marbles excavating the family’s own land. Theirs became one of the world’s most private of collections: it was only known to scholars through a 19th-century catalogue, and remained mostly unseen by the public, with the exception of visitors accepted by special appointment at the Torlonias’ private museum in Trastevere. But after the second world war, the artworks risked falling into oblivion.

Historically, the collection was one of the world’s most private © Fondazione Torlonia

Seventy years later, delayed but not derailed by Covid-19, The Torlonia Marbles: Collecting Masterpieces is on show at Rome’s Palazzo Caffarelli, with 96 sculptures selected and co-curated by archeologists Salvatore Settis and Carlo Gasparri. Standout pieces, dating from the fifth century BC to the fourth century AD, include the imposing bust of an old man from Otricoli, likenesses of the Greek hero Meleagros and the goddess Hestia, as well as a striking representation in polished black marble and alabaster of Isis, the Egyptian afterlife goddess whose cult spread throughout the Greek and Roman world.

Palazzo Caffarelli has been redesigned as part of the Capitoline Museums group © Fondazione Torlonia

Other exhibits offer insights into historical interventions, such as the restoration of a resting goat sculpture by renowned Baroque sculptor Gian Lorenzo Bernini, or traces of the original pigments (blue for the sea, red for the lighthouse and yellow on the frame) from the bas-relief of Porto, which had been partly cleaned off in the 19th century, but which were later discovered by conservator Anna Maria Carruba.

The exhibition unveils 96 sculptures dating from the fifth century BC to the fourth century AD © Fondazione Torlonia

The exhibition, sponsored by Bulgari, also sees the inauguration of Palazzo Caffarelli as a new artistic venue in the Capitoline Museums group, following a redesign by David Chipperfield Architects. This should – travel permitting – be the first stop of an itinerant exhibition across Europe and the United States before the statues are permanently put on view at the new Torlonia museum, which is yet to open.

The Torlonia Marbles: Collecting Masterpieces is at Palazzo Caffarelli, Rome until 29 June 2021; museicapitolini.org



