All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

What’s the most populous island in the world?

Who was the father of Sweyn Forkbeard, the first Danish king of England?

What was the common name for the only pre-decimal British coin that wasn’t round?

Who plays Kylo Ren in the third Star Wars trilogy?

What did the US Postal Service introduce on July 1 1963?

Which children’s book of 1952 by E B White features a piglet called Wilbur?

Between 1980 and 1984, who was the fictional UK minister for administrative affairs?

Which Radiohead album is named after a phrase in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy radio series?

Which weekly newspaper is published by the Church of Christ, Scientist?