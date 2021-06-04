All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the link, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Which leading 20th‑century theologian was hanged in 1945 for his part in the July 20 plot to kill Hitler? Which imperial unit of volume is equivalent to a quarter of a bushel? What’s the largest national park in England? What’s the most common type of roof on British houses? Which doctrine of 1823 asserted US opposition to European colonisation anywhere in the Americas? Which 1980s American cop show starred Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly in the title roles? In 2019, Michael Gove was appointed to which cabinet post? © Spencer Platt/Getty Images New York harbour (above) is at the mouth of which river? © Central Press/Getty Images Which New Town in Essex was designed by Sir Frederick Gibberd (above)? In EastEnders, which of the Mitchell brothers did Sharon marry first?

Click here for the answers