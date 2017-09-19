Sina hits back as US activist fund urges reforms

Sina, one of China’s oldest internet companies, has hit back against a US hedge fund that has launched a proxy fight in a rare test of the power of foreign shareholders in Chinese conglomerates.

Aristeia Capital, a Connecticut-based hedge fund with about $3bn in assets, is pressing the Chinese company for an array of corporate governance reforms to boost shareholder value. It is urging measures including either a sale or merger of Sina or its popular microblogging platform Weibo, a reverse merger in which Weibo acquires Sina, or a repurchase of Sina shares. Currently the value of Sina itself is less than its 46 per cent holding in Weibo.

According to New York-listed Sina, Aristeia holds a 3.5 per stake, making the hedge fund Sina’s fourth-largest shareholder. Aristeia has nominated two candidates to Sina’s five-person board of directors, claiming the existing board exercises undue influence over finances and operations, leading to “critical governance failures” that have led to a drastic undervaluation of Sina.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sina questioned Aristeia’s intentions. “We do not believe Aristeia, which has traded in and out of Sina's stock to support its gains, is truly interested in governance. Instead, we believe Aristeia is interested only in implementing a short-term and self-serving agenda,” it said.

Shares in both Sina and Weibo have more than doubled in value this year after Sina posted revenue growth of 47 per cent in 2016. Yet the $8.2bn market capitalisation of parent Sina is dwarfed by Weibo’s market cap of about $22.9bn.

In a statement explaining its candidate nominations, Aristeia said: “Sina is in fact not being governed for the benefit of all of its owners, but rather for the personal advancement or desires of a select few insiders.”

Asian conglomerates increasingly have come under fire from activist shareholders. In 2016, Daniel Loeb notched a rare success against Japan’s Seven & I as part of a crusade for better corporate governance. Meanwhile, Elliott Management has gone after Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia as well as South Korea’s Samsung Electronics.

However, Aristeia’s proxy battle marks one of the first major cases launched against a Chinese company and initiated by a foreign shareholder.

The fact that both Sina, founded in 1999, and its Twitter-like Weibo platform are listed in the US provides a window for a foreign player to pressure a mainland Chinese company over corporate reforms.

However, that is complicated by the fact that Chinese regulations prohibit foreign direct investment in certain sectors including internet companies such as Sina, so foreign players must turn to variable interest entities (VIEs), which allow them to purchase shares through a holding company.

Legal experts have long warned that VIEs are risky because the foreign investors do not technically own the shares and such agreements are probably not recognised in Chinese courts. It is unclear whether Aristeia’s claims as a shareholder would stand up in such a proxy battle, though analysts say Chinese authorities have a strong incentive to respect VIEs.

“It's like mutually assured destruction. If [VIEs] were ever ruled invalid the whole architecture of investment in the internet would collapse,” said Duncan Clark, founder of BDA China and author of a book on Alibaba, whose New York-listed shares were primarily bought through VIEs.

Twitter: @emilyzfeng

