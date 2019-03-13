Philip Hammond had flagged in advance that no policy or tax changes would be announced at the Spring Statement. Overshadowed by the looming Brexit vote, the chancellor’s short speech on Wednesday contained repeated warnings of the consequences of voting against a “no deal” Brexit.

“Tonight we have a choice; tomorrow we can map out the future,” he said.

Nevertheless, there were a few nuggets concerning future consultations and shifts to forecasts that could have an impact on your personal finances.

Tax changes

Although no new tax policy was announced, the chancellor was quick to remind the House of Commons that millions of Britons will receive a boost to their take-home pay from April, when the personal tax allowance increases to £12,500 and the higher-rate tax threshold rises to £50,000.

Independent forecasts produced by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) were bullish about the future tax take.

“The impact of inflation, wage rises and asset price growth means many more people will be paying more tax over time,” said Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. “By 2023-24, inheritance tax is expected to make an extra £1bn a year and capital gains tax almost £4bn. Meanwhile, income tax is forecast to rise more than £50bn and national insurance over £35bn.”

House prices

The OBR downgraded its house price forecasts, predicting the price of the average home will fall 0.3 per cent this year. In October, it had forecast growth of 3.2 per cent in 2019.

“Leading indicators of housing activity and prices had weakened noticeably since our October forecast,” the OBR said. However, experts noted that the updated forecasts were based on the assumption that the UK would leave the EU on March 29 in an “orderly fashion” — now all but impossible — leading some to predict that house price growth would soon be revised down again.

Child trust funds

The government revealed that it is set to publish a consultation on maturing child trust funds (CTFs) in coming months, with draft regulations to ensure that CTF accounts can retain their tax-free status after maturity.

Offshore tax

In a document released alongside the Spring Statement, HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC) revealed it had received 5.67m records on UK taxpayers’ offshore financial accounts in 2018 — more than treble the 1.63m records that tax authorities received in 2017. The government has been cracking down on offshore tax evasion and avoidance, drawing on international data exchanges it receives from more than 100 jurisdictions.

Tax breaks for investors

In coming months, the government will issue draft legislation for Enterprise Investment Schemes (EIS) giving HMRC the power to set “appropriate conditions and approve funds”. There will also be a call for evidence on the use of social investment tax relief (SITR) to probe “why it has been used less than anticipated, and what impact it has had on access to finance for social enterprises”.

Inflation

The government said it would respond in the coming months to a House of Lords report which recommended reform of the retail price index — a “flawed” measure of inflation that is currently used to calculate annual increases to student loan repayments, transport fares and some utility bills.

Late payments

There was a ray of hope for small businesses, after the chancellor announced a crackdown on late payments from big companies to small suppliers. The practice is estimated to put 50,000 small- and medium-sized firms out of business a year. The government will consult on plans to force the audit committees of big companies to publish their payment practices in their annual report and accounts.

Making tax digital

Also mentioned was the government’s plan to bring in a new digital reporting system for tax assessment. “The long-awaited Making Tax Digital (MTD) legislation will be coming into play from this coming tax year, with Mr Hammond confirming that there will be light penalties in the first year of inception, given the challenges MTD will bring in its infancy,” said Paul Falvey, tax partner at BDO.

The government will also issue a call for evidence in the coming months on how HMRC can make it easier to amend tax returns. Chas Roy-Chowdhury, head of taxation at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, welcomed the move.

“It is often the complexity of the tax rules which makes an amendment necessary,” he said. “A simple and transparent amendment system should be implemented.”

Probate fees

The OBR inflamed the row over an increase in probate fees when it described the move as a “tax”. This contradicted the Ministry of Justice, which has categorised it as a “fee”, allowing the policy to go through parliament with less scrutiny.

Currently, families pay a flat £215 fee for probate, which allows them to secure legal control over a deceased person’s estate. The government plans to link fees to the value of the estate, with those administering estates worth more than £2m paying the maximum charge of £6,000. The move has been criticised by the legal profession and charities as a “stealth tax” that will hit charitable giving.

Loan charge

The government confirmed a promised review into the contentious loan charge would be limited to a report comparing “the time limits for the recovery of lost tax involving an offshore matter, with other time limits”. The report, which will be published by March 30, would include “the rationale for the charge on disguised remuneration (DR) loans . . . and its impacts”, the government added. Campaigners seeking to halt the loan charge have previously described the move as a “whitewash”.

Reporting by Claer Barrett, Emma Agyemang, Lucy Warwick-Ching, Judith Evans and Andy Bounds