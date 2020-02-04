The French establishment is fighting over the future of the only female chief executive in the CAC 40 index, as a boardroom power struggle leaves Engie boss Isabelle Kocher’s tenure at the energy company hanging in the balance.

Tensions have mounted at the highest level of the utility amid reports of a rupture over Ms Kocher’s performance and the strategic direction of a group that traces its roots back to the start of construction of the Suez Canal in the 1850s.

Since taking the helm of the €60bn-turnover company in May 2016, Ms Kocher has sought to reinvent Engie as a leader in the “green transition” by gradually shifting it away from activities related to fossil fuel and investing heavily in renewable power.

But critics have pointed to Engie’s modest 10.8 per cent share price gain during her tenure — behind that of several other European utility stocks — as evidence of slow progress in the turnround.

The power struggle at Engie is the culmination of years of boardroom friction following Ms Kocher’s appointment, marked by strains between the chief executive’s camp and supporters loyal to her predecessor Gérard Mestrallet. He was non-executive chairman until the appointment of Jean-Pierre Clamadieu in May 2018.

A decision on whether to renew the former civil servant’s four-year mandate when it expires in May was due to take place at the end of this month, but could now be discussed on Friday at a nomination and pay committee meeting, according to two people briefed on the situation.

A full board meeting would need to take place to recommend not granting Ms Kocher another stint and one could be convened within 48 hours. Engie declined to comment. Ms Kocher did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In an extraordinary intervention in the affair, 50 figures from French politics, business, law and civil society signed an op-ed in business daily Les Echos this week calling for Ms Kocher’s term to be extended.

“We cannot imagine that our country would deprive itself of an essential asset [Ms Kocher] and her leadership in the field of sustainable growth,” said the article.

Its signatories include Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, entrepreneur Gilles Babinet, former GE France president Clara Gaymard; and Aurore Bergé, an MP in the ruling La République en Marche party.

If 53-year-old Ms Kocher fails to be re-elected, it would deliver a symbolic blow to President Emmanuel Macron’s stated aim of tackling gender inequality, and would leave France’s CAC 40 index of blue-chip companies without a single female chief executive.

Any final decision is likely to involve the French state, which is the company’s largest investor with a 23.6 per cent stake, according to people close to the group. Shareholders would then need to approve the resolution at a general meeting in May. A spokesperson for the finance ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

“I trust the board of directors,” Ms Kocher said in an interview with the weekly Journal du Dimanche newspaper at the weekend. “If I am kept on, it will be to continue this work of transformation and to serve this vision in the service of my country.”

Engie sold €15bn worth of assets between 2016 and 2018, including its oil and gas division, and reoriented itself around three pillars: renewable power, gas network infrastructure and energy services. It has also cut costs and streamlined its organisation in what Ms Kocher has described as a “fundamental repositioning”.