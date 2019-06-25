Australians’ trust in China has fallen to its lowest level in at least 15 years following a fractious debate about Beijing’s military intentions, influence activities and infrastructure ambitions in the Pacific region, a new poll has found.

The annual Lowy Institute survey found only a third of Australians say they trust China to act responsibly in the world, a 20 percentage point fall from 2018 and the lowest level ever recorded in the think tank’s polling.

Trust in the US has also fallen to a record low of 52 per cent and two-thirds of respondents said President Donald Trump has weakened Australia’s 60-plus-year military alliance with Washington.

“Australians’ views towards China seem to have soured,” said Michael Fullilove, executive director of the Lowy Institute. “In 2019, trust in and warmth towards China are at their lowest points in the poll’s history.”

He said the pace of China’s rise and the Trump presidency both seem to be weakening Australians’ confidence in the US, although seven out of 10 respondents still believe the Australia-US alliance is important.

The poll follows a turbulent period in Australia-China relations with Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s government enacting foreign influence laws following a scandal linked to political donations made by Chinese businessmen and banning Huawei from providing 5G mobile equipment.

The centre-right Liberal-National government has also stepped up its engagement and foreign aid programmes in the Pacific island region amid concerns Beijing is gaining influence in a region it traditionally views as its own backyard.

Almost three-quarters of Australians agree their nation is too economically dependent on China, the country’s largest trading partner.

When asked to choose between China and the US, more Australians in 2019 incline towards Washington, but only just. Half of respondents said their government should put a higher priority on maintaining strong relations with the US, while 44 per cent of people said Canberra should prioritise ties with Beijing.

“Australians are feeling increasingly vulnerable as conflict and competition escalates between Australia’s traditional ally, the US, and largest trade partner, China,” said Natasha Kassam, research fellow at the Lowy Institute.

“And they have little confidence in the leadership or direction of either the US or Chinese president.”

Just under a third of those polled have confidence in Chinese president Xi Jinping to do the right thing in world affairs, a 13 percentage point fall since 2018.

Almost nine out of 10 Australians think Jacinda Ardern, prime minister of New Zealand, would do the right thing regarding world affairs — the highest ranking of any world leader.

Mr Morrison is ranked second, with 56 per cent of respondents saying they think he would do the right thing.