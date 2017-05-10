Dollar softens in Asia trade after Comey dismissed

The dollar was down against a host of international peers on Wednesday following the dismissal of James Comey as FBI director by US President Donald Trump.

The dollar index measuring the greenback against a basket of peers was down 0.2 per cent at 99.421 after climbing 0.5 per cent on Tuesday.

Nearly all major currencies had gained on the dollar. Japan’s yen was 0.2 per cent stronger on Wednesday morning in Asia at ¥113.76 per dollar after touching the ¥114 mark during the previous session.

The Australian dollar was 0.1 per cent firmer against its US counterpart at $0.7354, shedding 0.6 per cent on Tuesday after data showed retail sales contracted in March.

South Korea’s won was 0.4 per cent firmer at Won1,134.35 per dollar as the country’s new president was sworn in in Seoul following a special election on Tuesday.

The pound was also up 0.1 per cent at $1.2945, while the euro had risen 0.2 per cent to $1.0893.