The US president has promised that, after four years of retreat from the global stage, “America is back”. Over the past few years, China has continued to expand its economic and political influence and matched its growing clout on the world stage with a bigger military that is flexing its might in the Pacific. In this episode Demetri Sevastopulo, the FT’s US-China correspondent, talks to Michèle Flournoy of the Center for a New American Security, a bipartisan think-tank in Washington, about how the Biden administration might handle Beijing. Flournoy served in the Pentagon during the Clinton and Obama administrations.





Review clips: C-SPAN, CNN, DW, CNBC, The White House, UN

