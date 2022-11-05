In this special episode of the FT News Briefing, listen to our four-part series on the US midterm elections. We go around the country to learn about some of the key issues on voters' minds, from inflation to election denialism. Think of it as your crash course for the election on November 8.

Mentioned in this podcast:

How abortion rights are upending the US midterm elections

‘The headwinds are pretty strong’: Democrats’ midterms hopes falter

Democrats fear loss in Nevada as Hispanic voters turn to Republicans

How Arizona became ground zero for election deniers

