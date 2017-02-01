Apple faces China challenges despite resurgence

The global resurgence of the iPhone combined with the recall of the Galaxy Note 7 pushed Apple ahead of arch-rival Samsung in smartphone sales for the fourth quarter, researchers say, even as the US group struggles to fend off domestic rivals in China.

According to analysts at Counterpoint Research, Apple’s 78.3m iPhones sold in the final three months of 2016 just edged past Samsung’s 78m to lead the worldwide smartphone market for the first time in two years.

Investors cheered the iPhone’s return to growth in the December quarter following a year of declining sales. After the world’s most valuable company reported its fiscal first-quarter earnings, Apple’s shares on Tuesday rose 3 per cent in after-hours trading to top $125, moving towards their high above $133.

“We did have an exceptional quarter with [the] iPhone,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s chief executive, on a call with investors. Sales of the larger and more expensive version of its latest handset were particularly strong, and Apple struggled to keep up with demand. “The iPhone 7 Plus was most popular Plus model we’ve ever had,” Mr Cook said.

Yet despite growth across much of the world, the iPhone has lost ground in China to local competitors Huawei, Oppo and Vivo. The iPhone 6S was beaten by Oppo’s R9 to be the best-selling smartphone in China last year, Counterpoint found — the first time an Apple device has lost the top spot in the world’s largest mobile market since 2012.

“We see a significant challenge for Apple in China,” says Tarun Pathak, analyst at Counterpoint. “Chinese consumers have shown a greater affinity to buy premium phones from local players.” Compounding the problem is the fact that local manufacturers’ handsets look “very similar” to iPhones while costing a lot less, he adds.

We see a significant challenge for Apple in China

Apple said revenues for Greater China were down 12 per cent in the latest quarter, but Mr Cook attributed much of that to a continuing slowdown in Hong Kong and currency fluctuations. In mainland China, after adjusting for exchange rates, sales were up 6 per cent, he said — a “significantly better performance” than the slump of the previous three quarters.

Supply shortages of the iPhone 7 Plus that may have held back Apple in China have been overcome, says Ben Bajarin, analyst at Creative Strategies. “There is a reasonable amount of demand that they weren’t meeting so going into Chinese New Year, you might make a case they could have a bit of a surprise from mainland China,” Mr Bajarin notes.

But while struggling in China, “there are a lot of smaller emerging markets where Apple has started to get a good foothold”, Mr Pathak says. The iPhone commands 62 per cent of the small but lucrative “premium” segment of the Indian market, Counterpoint found, although at 2.5m units sold in 2016 it has a long way to go to make a meaningful contribution to Apple’s global sales.

Mr Cook pointed to “all-time record revenue results” in India as Apple negotiates with the government about opening its first retail stores there. “We fully intend to invest significantly in the country,” he said.

Related article Apple returns to growth on iPhone rebound Sales bounce back strongly in North America, western Europe and Japan

In established markets such as the US and western Europe, which still make up the vast majority of Apple’s sales, investors have become increasingly concerned that iPhone owners are holding onto their devices for longer between upgrades. Despite returning the iPhone to growth in these regions, Mr Cook cautioned that the upgrade rate was “similar to last year”, when sales declined.

Gene Munster, a long-time Apple analyst on Wall Street who recently became a venture capitalist with Loup Ventures, says this was the “big negative” from Tuesday’s quarterly report.

Price rises of as much as 40 per cent in some markets driven by the strong US dollar also stood in the way of customers upgrading more quickly, added Apple’s finance chief, Luca Maestri, forcing the company to pursue “cost efficiencies” to compensate. But after what were seen as incremental changes with the iPhone 7, product improvements will also be vital in persuading people to open their wallets. “The more we’re able to innovate with new generations of products, clearly that plays a role in the upgrade rate,” Mr Maestri said

That hints at the more significant changes that are anticipated with the next iPhone when it is released in September. Many Wall Street analysts are predicting a “supercycle” akin to the huge wave of upgrades driven by the iPhone 6’s larger display, thanks to a mooted new “edge-to-edge” screen, wireless charging and “augmented-reality” features.

At a time when many smartphone market observers are wondering how much innovation is left to be wrung from the 10-year-old device, Mr Cook insisted on Tuesday that smartphones were “still in the early innings of the game”.

“I think there is lots more to do. Every year it becomes more important to people’s lives,” he said. “When I look at all these things — usage going up, app developers still innovating, and we have some exciting things in the pipeline — I feel really good about it.”

Laying down a challenge to rivals at Samsung and in China, Mr Cook concluded: “We think different about a bunch of things but maybe this is just one more.”