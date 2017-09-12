Compare the Market owner puts back IPO to next year

The owner of meerkat-fronted UK price comparison site Compare the Market has pushed back its planned IPO until next year.

BGL, which runs a number of insurance businesses as well as Compare the Market, has been preparing for its flotation since 2016. It had been expected to push the button at some point this year, with expectations that the IPO could value the company at more than £2bn.

But chief executive Matthew Donaldson told the Financial Times that the company was now looking at 2018, saying that it had never made any firm commitment to float this year.

“We are in no rush to do it. It is down to our shareholders’ discretion and when we feel the market is right,” he said. “We are IPO ready.”

BGL, which was founded in 1992, is owned by two South African families. Mr Donaldson said that it had strengthened its board of directors in recent months ahead of the IPO.

Shares in other financial services price comparison sites have done well as BGL has been preparing its own IPO. Gocompare is up 37 per cent since it demerged from Esure in November last year, while Moneysupermarket has risen 12 per cent in the same period.

Mr Donaldson’s comments came as BGL reported a one-fifth jump in profits to £126m in the year to the end of June.

The Compare the Market website increased revenues by 13 per cent, although the company did not disclose the revenue number itself. The increase beat growth revenue at Moneysupermarket and Gocompare, rival price comparison sites that have seen sales growth in the single digits.

Mr Donaldson put the performance down to BGL’s brands, with meerkat toys and meerkat movies — a two-for-one cinema ticket offer — keeping customers loyal.

“Meerkat toys are incredibly popular,” he said, “We have 8m toys in people’s homes.”

Partnerships with hit films such as Star Wars and Spider-Man had also been successful, he added.

The increase in BGL’s earnings was ahead of its revenue growth as it kept costs under control and Beagle Street, its online life insurance company, moved into profit. Mr Donaldson said that BGL’s French price comparison site, LesFurets.com, should break even over the next 18 months.

Peterborough-based BGL said it had set up a new “tech and digital hub” in central London to attract staff. “The group is underpinned by its marketing, data and digital capabilities, so the ability to attract the right talent is crucial,” said Mr Donaldson. “There are 80 people there now, and we will have 120 by just after Christmas.”