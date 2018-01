Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Data, rumours and policy announcements big and small caused notable forex moves, including swings towards the euro and the yen, as investors rushed to grab the initiative at the start of 2018. Viraj Patel of ING sifts through the evidence and tells Roger Blitz which currency he thinks is this year's one to watch

