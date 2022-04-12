How to make the most of your natural assets

FT SeriesHow to make the most of your natural assetsBeauty brands that play to your strengths© Ackime Snow | Ami ColéThe Kudos Project: the glow getter behind cult brand Ami ColéWith her natural-look make-up, Diarrha N’Diaye-Mbaye has built a new community for black womennew Goodbye, sore eyesHow to cure your compu-vision, from carrots to clever mascarasHow to get perfectly naked nailsThe trend for nude varnish and more minimalist manicures calls for an immediate nail MOTHead start – the best new luxe shampoosWhy not treat your hair like silk?Four beauty gadgets to prettify your dayLipstick blenders, razors, wrinkle-zappers... and moreLip gloss you’ll want to pout aboutShiny, sticky and totally irresistible. Beauty’s most luscious lip look is back