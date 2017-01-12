Former MI6 spy lies low after unmasking as dossier’s author

The author of the dossier of sensational allegations against Donald Trump disappeared from view on Wednesday, slipping away from his home to an unknown destination in a manner befitting his past as an intelligence agent.

The dossier by Christopher Steele, including allegations of bizarre sexual exploits and international political conspiracies at the highest levels, has been strongly condemned by Mr Trump and the Kremlin. It presents no conclusive proof and nobody has independently verified its claims.

Yet some of those who worked with Mr Steele are prepared to vouch for his previous work. He is a British former intelligence officer who operated in Moscow in the early 1990s, later served as MI6’s chief expert on Russia in London, and resigned in 2009 to set up his own company, Orbis Business Intelligence.

In his early fifties and quietly spoken, Mr Steele has a reputation among colleagues for integrity, discretion and for selecting his clients with care. Always keen to keep a low profile, he left his Belgravia office and Surrey home after his dossier on Mr Trump was published and he was unmasked as the author. His present whereabouts are not known and attempts to reach him were unsuccessful.

Orbis is part of London’s lucrative business intelligence industry — a shadowy sector that stretches from dry political-risk analysis and due diligence research to digging dirt on competitors and, in its murkiest corners, a few operators who go as far as hacking, bugging and intimidating a client’s rivals. There is no suggestion that Orbis used any illegal methods to conduct its research.

The former MI6 agent and Cambridge graduate was hired in June to investigate the ties between Mr Trump and the Russian regime by Fusion GPS, a Washington DC research firm he had worked with previously, according to a person who knows Mr Steele.

To conduct his research, Mr Steele drew on a longstanding network of contacts in Russia. As the work developed, the person who knows him said, Mr Steele became increasingly alarmed. He even believed that what he was being told could be potentially bigger than Watergate, the scandal which brought down President Richard Nixon. This was especially so against a backdrop of what was believed to be extensive Russian hacking — not just in the Democratic National Committee but across Washington.

By early August, Mr Steele had handed some of his report to a senior FBI official with whom he had worked previously, including on an investigation into bribery at Fifa, football’s governing body.

The FBI contact also appeared taken aback by the allegations in the dossier, according to associates. If the intelligence was true — and no conclusive proof was offered — it meant that the presidential nominee for the Republican party had been cultivated by Russia for at least five years.

The sources quoted in the full dossier, a collection of reports put together by Mr Steele between June and December last year, alleged that Mr Trump and his associates were engaged in intelligence exchanges with Russian officials. Mr Trump’s stays in Moscow hotels had allegedly provided the Russian security services with compromising material, the sources quoted in the reports claimed.

Mr Trump angrily rejected the allegations as “fake news” and the product of “sick people” at a news conference on Wednesday, adding that it would be a “tremendous blot” on the reputation of US intelligence agencies if they had allowed the details to leak into the public domain. “A thing like that should never have been written,” he said. “It is all fake news. It is phoney stuff. It didn’t happen.”

The Russian government was equally emphatic. “The information is not true and is nothing other than a total fabrication,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesman, told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s a complete fake. It’s a complete fabrication. It’s total nonsense.”

On Thursday, Mr Trump tweeted that James Clapper, director of US national intelligence, had called him to denounce the dossier, a summary of which had been presented to the president-elect and to President Barack Obama in recent classified intelligence briefings.

But Mr Clapper’s own assessment of that call was less categorical and he focused on press leaks rather than the dossier. “I expressed my profound dismay at the leaks that have been appearing in the press, and we both agreed that they are extremely corrosive and damaging to our national security,” he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

Mr Clapper also said he had told the president-elect that the dossier had not been prepared or vetted by US intelligence agencies. US intelligence “has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable, and we did not rely upon it in any way for our conclusions,” Mr Clapper said he told Mr Trump.

Mr Steele was acutely aware that his sources for the dossier could be feeding him disinformation. But he trusted them because he had worked with most of this network before and they had been reliable in the past, the person who knows him said.

One British private investigator who has worked with Mr Steele called him “totally solid; very, very good” and pointed to his record as MI6’s chief Russia analyst.

Mr Steele’s reports were also handed to several senior officials in the White House last year, according to a US official and a person familiar with the situation. John McCain, the US senator, sent an envoy to London to receive Mr Steele’s dossier in December, according to the person familiar with the situation.

Mr Trump’s political enemies, who had funded Mr Steele’s work, were keen that it should reach the media, so the dossier’s contents were also shared with investigative journalists at a number of publications, including the Financial Times. All tried to corroborate some of the contents, but none has so far proved any of them.

In Washington, the dossier took on an almost mythic quality as talk of its supposed contents spread first among news organisations, then congressional staffers, before finally reaching lobbying firms and think-tanks.

While the circle of people in Washington who had seen the dossier remained small, a group who had heard something about the supposed existence of a compromising Trump video was much larger.

As the US presidential election drew near, Mr Steele and his colleagues grew increasingly anxious, fearing that their identities could be disclosed. After the election, they continued to gather information on Mr Trump from the sources until the new year — even though they were no longer being paid to do so — because they considered it of great importance, the person familiar with the situation said.

Additional reporting by David J Lynch and Courtney Weaver in Washington