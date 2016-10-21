Smart machines are on their way whatever we think

Jack Good was a Cambridge-trained mathematician who worked with the computer pioneer Alan Turing at Bletchley Park, Britain’s second world war code-breaking establishment. In their free time, Good and Turing talked about the future of machine intelligence. They were convinced that machines would one day be smarter than us.

Twenty years later, when Good emerged from years spent at GCHQ, the UK government’s communications headquarters, he was finally free to write about the topic. In his first paper he estimated the economic value of an ultra-intelligent machine. Looking for a benchmark for productive brainpower, he settled on John Maynard Keynes. Noting that Keynes’ value to the economy had been estimated at £100bn, he suggests that the machine might be good for a million times that. A mega-Keynes, as he put it.

But there was a catch. As Good said, “the sign is uncertain”. It was not clear whether this huge impact would be negative or positive. “The machines will create social problems, but they might also be able to solve them, in addition to those that have been created by microbes and men.”

The issue, Good thought, was “real and urgent”. Luckily for us, he overestimated the urgency. Like Turing, he expected machines comparable to humans by the end of the 20th century. How far out was he? We do not know, of course, and estimates vary widely. The current median prediction among artificial intelligence specialists is some time in the second half of this century.

On that basis, the issue is at least as urgent now as Good thought it was in 1965. And in many ways, it remains the same. First, we have no reason to think that high-level intelligence is less possible in non-biological hardware than it is in our skulls. Second, we have no reason to suppose that the “human level” marks an interesting limit, or even stopping-off point. Once freed of biological constraints, AI could reach places inaccessible to us: levels of intelligence that are difficult for us to understand, with capabilities far beyond our own.

Finally, there is a prospect that machines will contribute to improvements in AI technology, at some point. As Good put it, “an ultraintelligent machine could design even better machines; there would then unquestionably be an ‘intelligence explosion,’ and the intelligence of man would be left far behind”.

If one thing has changed since 1965, it is that AI is now worth trillions of dollars. It is a key part of technology behind Google, Facebook, Amazon and many other recent success stories. So although we still do not know how long the path to high-level AI is, or where it leads, it is no longer just a theoretical question. The commercial incentives that will push us in that direction are visible everywhere.

What does this mean for us in the long run? The short answer is the same as it was for Good — “the sign is still uncertain”. More disturbingly, despite the welcome partnership on AI by Google, Amazon, Facebook, IBM and Microsoft, these questions still receive little serious attention.

We humans are going to be sharing the planet with non-biological intelligence. The transition to that era seems likely to be one of the biggest things that ever happens to us. We may have just one chance to get it right.

This is a challenge too large and important to be tackled at the level of individual institutions, corporations or nations. What we need is a community of thinkers united by the belief that the questions Good and Turing discussed are some of the defining issues of our century. How big a community, measured in brain power? Perhaps not a mega-Keynes, but a few kilo-Keynes would be very useful indeed. It is hard to imagine a better use of brilliant minds in the remaining decades of this crucial century.



The writer is academic director of the Leverhulme Centre for the Future of Intelligence