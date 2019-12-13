State of play just before 5am

It has been a dramatic night which has reshaped British politics. Here is how we stand:

• Boris Johnson’s Conservative party is on course to win a significant victory and take Britain out of the European Union early next year. The party is projected to win a majority of around 60.

• Mr Johnson celebrated winning “a powerful new mandate” to leave the EU and unite the country.

• Support for Labour has crumbled across its former heartlands in Wales and the north of England, with the Tories overturning huge majorities to record some staggering gains including Tony Blair’s old constituency of Sedgefield.

• For some Labour MPs, majorities of over 10,000 were not enough to hold off the blue wave which swept former mining towns and industrial communities, many of which had never voted Tory before.

• The scramble for the future of the Labour party is underway, after Jeremy Corbyn indicated he will not lead the party into the next election.

• It has been an excellent night for the Scottish National party, which has won 44 seats in Scotland so far and have called for a fresh independence referendum.

• A dismal result for the Liberal Democrats, whose leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the SNP and high-profile defectors failed to break through.