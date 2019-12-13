Johnson closes in on Downing Street
The Tories need seven more seats to pass the overall majority mark, with 70 left to declare.
Here is the latest state of play, and you can find many more details over on our results page.
State of play just before 5am
It has been a dramatic night which has reshaped British politics. Here is how we stand:
• Boris Johnson’s Conservative party is on course to win a significant victory and take Britain out of the European Union early next year. The party is projected to win a majority of around 60.
• Mr Johnson celebrated winning “a powerful new mandate” to leave the EU and unite the country.
• Support for Labour has crumbled across its former heartlands in Wales and the north of England, with the Tories overturning huge majorities to record some staggering gains including Tony Blair’s old constituency of Sedgefield.
• For some Labour MPs, majorities of over 10,000 were not enough to hold off the blue wave which swept former mining towns and industrial communities, many of which had never voted Tory before.
• The scramble for the future of the Labour party is underway, after Jeremy Corbyn indicated he will not lead the party into the next election.
• It has been an excellent night for the Scottish National party, which has won 44 seats in Scotland so far and have called for a fresh independence referendum.
• A dismal result for the Liberal Democrats, whose leader Jo Swinson lost her seat to the SNP and high-profile defectors failed to break through.
Welcome back
… if you left at all, that is.
It has been a wild night. The election has turned out to be a huge success for the Conservatives and a crushing defeat for Labour.
The Tory message of “getting Brexit done” seems to have got through and Boris Johnson is set to be returned as prime minister with a strong majority.
An exit poll at 10pm indicated it was going to be a good night for the Tories sending the pound up by the most in almost three years. Results have been pouring in since, with a strong swing away from Labour and to the Conservatives.
There are plenty more results to come though. So follow along here today.
