This week's budget went without a hitch for the May government, but what does the future hold for the economy? And why was Labour's response so poor? Plus, can cooler heads prevail over brokering a new relationship between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic after Brexit? With Chris Giles, Arthur Beesley and Miranda Green of the Financial Times. Presented by Sebastian Payne. Produced by Madison Darbyshire.

