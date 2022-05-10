Volkswagen chief Herbert Diess has called for the EU to pursue a negotiated settlement to the Ukraine War for the sake of Europe’s economy, Goldman Sachs has paused new Spac offerings, and an historic election victory by Northern Ireland’s Sinn Féin Party has overturned more than a century of unionist dominance in the region.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Emerging markets hit by ‘toxic’ mix of rising rates and slower growth

VW chief’s call for settlement to end war draws outrage from Kyiv

Goldman Sachs pauses work on new Spacs after SEC takes tougher stance

Sinn Féin wins historic victory in Northern Ireland

The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Michael Lello, David da Silva, and Gavin Kallmann. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. Topher Forhecz is the FT’s executive producer. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.