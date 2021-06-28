FT Collections

Euro 2020 football championship

News and analysis as the 24 international teams compete in the delayed tournament
England’s one-sided football rivalry with Germany loses its bite

The English now define themselves more against each other than against their supposed arch-rivals

Western Europe’s footballing superiority is about more than money

Iron Curtain that once divided the communist east from the west persists in football

Wales celebrates ‘band of brothers’ taking on football’s big boys

As team prepares to face Denmark on Saturday nation unites behind ‘massive underdogs’

Foul called on plan to let Euro 2020 VIPs into UK for Wembley games

Anger at prospect of senior officials attending climax of football tournament in London despite quarantine rules

Tougher tasks lie ahead for England after winning Euro 2020 group

Beating Czech Republic sets up knockout tie against France, Germany or Portugal

Italy and Germany raise concerns over Euro 2020 matches held in UK

Merkel and Draghi speak out as fears rise over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in England

England and Scotland play out damp draw amid din of Wembley

Goal-free game keeps both sides in tournament, but visitors may be the happier with single point

Ageless Cristiano Ronaldo defies odds as he closes in on goals record

Portugal star has transformed his body and reinvented his game in quest for footballing perfection

Uefa and UK government hold talks on quarantine rules for Euro finals

European football governing body says it may move matches from London if travel rules are enforced

Ronaldo’s Coke moment signals shifting balance of power in sport

Athletes’ efforts to take control force rethink of longstanding marketing strategies

Fever pitch: football versus the culture wars

Returning to the stands for the Euros, a veteran tournament goer reflects on the tension between the sport and politics

Auld Enemy clash pulls thousands of Scotland fans to London

Ticketless fans ignore Covid restrictions for football’s oldest international rivalry

France lay down marker with opening victory

World champions begin European championship with 1-0 victory over Germany

Karim Benzema: France’s prodigal striker is a political football for far-right fans

Real Madrid star proves a tailor-made target for extremists in evolving culture war

England break habit by winning opening match at Euros

Hopes rise of run to Wembley final after Sterling goal erases memories of World Cup loss to Croatia in 2018

Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ after collapsing during match

Danish midfielder taken to hospital after medical emergency halts game against Finland

England’s blend of youth and experience raises national hopes

But Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad will have to beat some of the best national teams in the world if they are to succeed

Italy open Euro 2020 by putting three past ideas-free Turkey

Dour curtain-raiser to tournament uniquely played out across the continent brought to life with second half own goal

The duelling patriotism of English football fans

Supporting the national team is how we experience our country

Euro 2020 finally kicks off, a year late and buffeted by the virus

Organisers have work cut out to ensure football tournament passes off without major Covid outbreak