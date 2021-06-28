FT Collections Euro 2020 football championship News and analysis as the 24 international teams compete in the delayed tournament England’s one-sided football rivalry with Germany loses its biteThe English now define themselves more against each other than against their supposed arch-rivals Western Europe’s footballing superiority is about more than moneyIron Curtain that once divided the communist east from the west persists in football Wales celebrates ‘band of brothers’ taking on football’s big boysAs team prepares to face Denmark on Saturday nation unites behind ‘massive underdogs’ Foul called on plan to let Euro 2020 VIPs into UK for Wembley games Anger at prospect of senior officials attending climax of football tournament in London despite quarantine rules Tougher tasks lie ahead for England after winning Euro 2020 groupBeating Czech Republic sets up knockout tie against France, Germany or Portugal Italy and Germany raise concerns over Euro 2020 matches held in UKMerkel and Draghi speak out as fears rise over the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant in England More from this Series England and Scotland play out damp draw amid din of WembleyGoal-free game keeps both sides in tournament, but visitors may be the happier with single point Ageless Cristiano Ronaldo defies odds as he closes in on goals record Portugal star has transformed his body and reinvented his game in quest for footballing perfection Uefa and UK government hold talks on quarantine rules for Euro finalsEuropean football governing body says it may move matches from London if travel rules are enforced Ronaldo’s Coke moment signals shifting balance of power in sportAthletes’ efforts to take control force rethink of longstanding marketing strategies Fever pitch: football versus the culture warsReturning to the stands for the Euros, a veteran tournament goer reflects on the tension between the sport and politics Auld Enemy clash pulls thousands of Scotland fans to LondonTicketless fans ignore Covid restrictions for football’s oldest international rivalry France lay down marker with opening victoryWorld champions begin European championship with 1-0 victory over Germany Karim Benzema: France’s prodigal striker is a political football for far-right fans Real Madrid star proves a tailor-made target for extremists in evolving culture war England break habit by winning opening match at EurosHopes rise of run to Wembley final after Sterling goal erases memories of World Cup loss to Croatia in 2018 Christian Eriksen ‘awake’ after collapsing during matchDanish midfielder taken to hospital after medical emergency halts game against Finland England’s blend of youth and experience raises national hopesBut Gareth Southgate’s Euros squad will have to beat some of the best national teams in the world if they are to succeed Italy open Euro 2020 by putting three past ideas-free TurkeyDour curtain-raiser to tournament uniquely played out across the continent brought to life with second half own goal The duelling patriotism of English football fansSupporting the national team is how we experience our country Euro 2020 finally kicks off, a year late and buffeted by the virus Organisers have work cut out to ensure football tournament passes off without major Covid outbreak