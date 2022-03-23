This article is an on-site version of The Lex Newsletter. Sign up here to get the complete newsletter sent straight to your inbox every Wednesday and Friday

The glimpses are tantalising. In recent days, reporters digging through corporate filings have unearthed evidence that Roman Abramovich transferred control of offshore investment vehicles on the day Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Separately, journalists probed the affairs of ex-Arsenal shareholder Alisher Usmanov, also placed under sanctions by the UK following the invasion. His £82mn London home and a Surrey mansion had been put into trusts linked to the oligarch, they reported.

But such insights are rare. Layers of companies, trusts and other devices obscure ownership. Complex, opaque structuring makes it difficult to track the wealth of oligarchs under sanctions. “Russian oligarchs and kleptocrats have all hired the best lawyers, accountants and company formation agents to obscure their holdings in such a way that when their money shows up in an offshore jurisdiction like Jersey it is almost impossible to determine the source of that money,” said Kremlin critic Bill Browder.

The UK — and its crown dependencies and overseas territories — crop up extensively in such structures. Campaign group Global Witness reported in 2018 that £34bn was held by Russians in the overseas territories. The British Virgin Islands (BVI) was second only to Cyprus as a destination for money leaving Russia.

There has been plenty of soul-searching in Britain about its role in enabling Kremlin-connected oligarchs to hide assets. But Britain’s problem with dirty money is about much more than the oligarchs’ wealth. It is also about much more than its offshore finance centres.

Indeed, mainland Britain offers the weakest link of all. Its large financial markets provide opportunities to hide in plain sight. As MPs on the Treasury committee reported recently: “Moving money through UK companies is likely to attract much less suspicion than directly using companies in secrecy havens. It is therefore attractive to sophisticated money-laundering operations.”

Transparency International UK has identified 929 UK companies involved in 89 cases of corruption and money laundering, amounting to £137bn in economic damage. Recent analysis by the National Economic Crime Centre of the “laundromat” schemes emerging from the former Soviet Union found a disturbing proportion of the money — almost half in one case — was laundered through UK corporate structures.

Efforts to shore up the defences of the UK, its dependencies and overseas territories are in train. In 2020, Global Witness hailed a “major step forward” after the BVI, like the UK’s other offshore centres, bowed to pressure from Westminster. It said it would move towards the creation of public registers revealing the ultimate owners of companies by 2023. It was, though, a heavily caveated statement. Much depends on how the plan is implemented.

The BVI government, like its peers, points out that its approach to incorporating companies is stricter than that of the UK. At least its company agents carry out “know your customer” processes on the names of company directors and shareholders. In the UK, individuals can register a company without any checks. It can be done online in a matter of minutes, at a cost of just £12.

The abuses of the Companies House website are legion. There are company directors with names such as “xxx” and Jesus Christ. One of the few prosecutions for providing false information to the registry involved an activist who registered a company in the name of a former politician as a stunt. Connoisseurs of such absurdities may enjoy a website charting these put together by Graham Barrow, a banking and money-laundering expert.

The UK government plans legislation that will introduce a verification requirement for those setting up companies. It will also give Companies House the power to challenge suspicious information. Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng promised the agency would be “transformed into a custodian of accurate and detailed information”.

That is optimistic. A lot depends on execution, which requires skilled staff. An idea floated by MPs might help. Upping company registration fees would provide more funds to police the system and fight economic crime. Based on the number of companies formed in the last fiscal year, charging an extra £100 — similar to the cost in Germany — would yield more than £80mn a year.

It is doubtless a step in the right direction. “Shifting from doing nothing to doing something will have significant benefits,” said Alex Cobham, chief executive of campaign group Tax Justice Network.

But it will not be a quick fix. The UK has a lot to do before it loses its reputation as a soft touch for launderers. Its failings on economic crime can be blamed on weak enforcement as much as — if not more than — weak laws. Solving the UK’s dirty money problem requires sustained effort.

