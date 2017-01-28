Suspending refugee programme is an un-American act

Of all the strange things that Donald Trump has done, tweeted and said in his first week as President of the United States, nothing is as rancid as the executive order signed on Friday to suspend the US refugee programme. Compounding cruelty, he has kicked in the teeth those most in need of help — by ending admissions to those seeking to escape the carnage that has enveloped Syria.

His action is un-American, un-Christian, xenophobic and born out of complete ignorance, not merely of the Muslim world but of the real workings of longstanding US refugee and immigration policies. As appears to be sadly his wont, he has only listened to the most virulent voices among those who want to close the country off to the world — all in the name of an America First ideology that is noxious to begin with and self-defeating in the end.

It is un-American because the US is a nation of immigrants, exemplified by the words on the Statue of Liberty about succouring the “poor, huddled masses.” The US has not merely been a beacon of light to the oppressed beyond its borders but has followed through by leading the way; no other nation comes close, in absolute numbers if not as a percentage of the population, in re-settling refugees, or in generally welcoming immigrants regardless of race or religion

It is un-Christian because Jesus of Nazareth did not preach discrimination, unless there were parts of the New Testament I missed. Yet Mr Trump is now openly discriminating against Muslims in need of help. He compounded that on Friday by ordering that Syrian Christians could be admitted, presumably unaware of the fact the Christians form a core of the support for President Bashar al-Assad. (Perhaps the US President has already been consulting another president, Vladimir Putin of Russia, without whom Mr Assad would not still be in power. Perhaps a US endorsement of the butcher of Baghdad is next.)

It is xenophobic because that is what Mr Trump is, for all his protestations that he has “great relations” with Chinese, Mexicans, Germans and all the other peoples whom he routinely defames as rapists, liars and cheats. After, that is what the America First movement has long been all about. The difference now is that its earlier protagonists, like Charles Lindbergh and Pat Buchanan, never occupied the Oval Office.

The ignorance is manifested in too many ways to count. Contrary to what he says, in the campaign and now as president, the vetting that goes into US refugees admissions procedures is extremely thorough. It typically takes 18-24 months for any applicant to be admitted, or refused, time invariably spent in bare bones refugee camps.

There is a current ceiling for annual refugee admissions of 115,000, up from 85,000 in the previous fiscal year. President Barack Obama promise to admit as many as 20,000 from Syria, has now been stopped by his successor. Even those numbers would not fill a typical camp in Jordan or Turkey, but at least they represented a degree of openness.

Nor is there is any evidence, as advanced by Mr Trump, of a connection between refugees and international terrorism. Here are some numbers to chew over. Since 9/11, of well over 800,000 refugees admitted to the US, only five has ever been implicated in plotting terrorism, none of them directly against the US itself or on American soil. The San Bernardino shooter, Muslim name notwithstanding, was born and raised in the American heartland; the Boston Marathon bombers may have comes from the Caucuses but they grew up in Beantown.

Mr Trump’s defenders may shrug their shoulders and say this is the new way of the world, where anti-refugee and anti-immigrant sentiments are rife and growing. We bleeding heart humanitarians had better adjust to this reality, they say, get used to it.

But that does not make it right and certainly not moral. And, for many of us, America was our beacon of tolerance and generosity to the afflicted. And none of its presidents even thought about treading the path of exclusion and prejudice now under Donald Trump’s big feet.

