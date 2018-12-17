Carles Puigdemont, the exiled former leader of Catalonia, has accused Pedro Sánchez, Spain’s Socialist prime minister, of making no substantive proposals to break the deadlock between his region’s separatist government and the authorities in Madrid.

“He uses a more democratic language than Mariano Rajoy’s cabinet,” Mr Puigdemont said, referring to Mr Sánchez’s conservative predecessor. “But the policies are exactly the same. The vocabulary has changed, but nothing else.”

Mr Puigdemont fled to Belgium last year after Spanish prosecutors brought charges of rebellion and sedition against him for having held an illegal referendum on secession from Spain, followed by an equally illegal unilateral declaration of independence.

Speaking in London to the Financial Times, Mr Puigdemont said he feared that the Spanish political climate would deteriorate as Mr Sánchez, who leads a minority government, comes under increasing pressure to hold early parliamentary elections.

The electoral success of the extreme rightwing Vox party in the southern region of Andalucía on December 2 is pushing Mr Sánchez and the Socialists into adopting nationalist, anti-Catalan themes more typical of the Spanish right, Mr Puigdemont contended.

“The Socialist government is joining the narrative of the parties of the right, even the ultra-right Vox, probably because of the Andalucían elections,” he said. “Obviously, they may decide to exploit the Catalan issue as a tool to obtain advantages in the next national elections . . . I am afraid that the situation could go in a worse direction in the next few months.”

Mr Puigdemont rejected the widespread view in Spain and abroad that the emergence of Vox was in part a reaction to the rise of militant separatism in Catalonia. “Not at all,” he said, arguing that the spirit of Francoism had persisted in Spain long after the dictator’s death in 1975 and the transition to democracy.

“Vox is going to win seats in regional assemblies, municipalities and the Spanish parliament,” Mr Puigdemont said. “It is a sign of the failure of the transition [in the 1970s]. We are still discussing, in 2018, what to do with Franco’s grave. This means that something has not been done right over the past 40 years.”

Mr Puigdemont denied any responsibility for the impasse between the Catalan separatists and Madrid. He said his chief regret from his time in power was to have suspended the declaration of independence in October 2017 to explore what soon proved to be a fruitless dialogue with Mr Rajoy’s government.

Mr Sánchez toughened his language on Catalan separatism last week, telling parliament in Madrid that he would not hesitate to send Spanish police officers to the north-eastern region to enforce law and order.

He was speaking after the regional Catalan police stood by last weekend when pro-independence protesters blocked part of a motorway on the Mediterranean coast and tampered with toll barriers.

Mr Sánchez also ruled out a referendum on independence in Catalonia as a contravention of Spain’s constitution, but suggested that there was scope to reform the region’s statute of autonomy.

Mr Puigdemont brushed aside this suggestion, saying: “The debate in the Spanish parliament this week has shown that there is not one single, clear, positive proposal from the Spanish state in order to start a political dialogue . . . I met Pedro Sánchez three times before he became prime minister. I never succeeded in discovering what kind of project he has in mind for Catalonia.”

Mr Puigdemont acknowledged that his efforts to soften the opposition of other European governments to Catalonia’s secession had made little progress. “The official position of European countries is the same. It is very close to the Spanish government. But European society has started to ask questions . . . People feel that a threat to democracy in Catalonia is a threat to democratic values in the whole of Europe.”

Mr Puigdemont said he was determined to secure the release of nine other leaders of Catalonia’s failed independence bid who are in prison awaiting trial on charges of rebellion.

“Every day when I wake up, I say to myself, ‘This is my last day in exile’. That helps me to fight every day in what are not good conditions,” Mr Puigdemont said. “My duty is to work and fight for the nine people in jail, and to try to explain across Europe what is going on in Catalonia and Spain.”