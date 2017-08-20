More companies sell bonds to fund pension obligations

A number of companies are selling bonds and taking advantage of low borrowing costs to support their retirement obligations as corporate treasurers anticipate US tax reform in 2018.

As investors question the Trump administration’s ability to pass comprehensive tax reform, the prospect of lower tax rates next year is motivating an increasing number of companies to boost their pension contributions.

Such payments are tax deductible, allowing companies to lock-in savings at the current 35 per cent rate. Should the Republican-controlled Congress succeed in cutting corporate taxes, future deductions companies can take on pension fund contributions would also fall.

International Paper, the paper and packaging group, motor oil maker Valvoline, and US grocer Kroger have all issued debt to top up unfunded pension plans in recent weeks, according to filings with US securities regulators.

“The math speaks for itself,” Glenn Landau, the chief financial officer of International Paper, told the Financial Times. “That is a tax deductible contribution. And in case of any future tax rate changes — and we don’t know more than you know — it at least locks in the 35 per cent rates we have today.”

Companies also face a higher penalty on their unfunded pension plans from the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. The premiums are based on the number of employees a company has in its defined benefit pension pool, as well as the size of its deficit. By 2019, that fee is expected to rise to 4.2 per cent, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“Only now can companies deal with the problem by issuing bonds at no incremental cost,” said Hans Mikkelsen, a strategist with the bank. “They pay the same or less to service the bonds than the insurance fees. And you know the insurance fees are going to go up.”

Yields on corporate debt remain historically low. Merrill Lynch’s broad investment grade index, shows yields averaging 3.11 per cent.

Joe Nankof, a partner at Rocaton Investment Advisors, said other companies were having the same discussions about raising debt to fund pension contributions, particularly as their deadlines to file tax returns for 2016 nears. Many companies apply for extensions to submit their returns, with that looming on September 15 for some, he said.

Rating agencies have generally looked favourably at the decision to fund retiree obligations, including for those companies with large pension deficits relative to their businesses. Leonard Grimando, an accounting specialist with S&P, noted that the reduction in pension volatility “is viewed as a positive”.

Owais Rana, who runs the pension and liability-driven investing solutions teams at investment manager Conning, estimates that corporate pension plans face a $1tn shortfall in funding.



“This is a Goldilocks moment for companies who want to fund their pensions given the hunger for yield and attractive returns today,” he said.