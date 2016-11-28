There is much talk these days about “making a success of Brexit”. That can refer to one of two things. It can mean a satisfactory negotiation of a settlement between the UK and the rest of Europe. But more interestingly, the expression is used to urge that Britain itself should be made a better country in its new post-EU incarnation.

“A country that works for everyone” (with heavy emphasis on that last word) has become the mantra not just of Theresa May’s UK government but the sudden consensus of political elites everywhere, sucker punched by the Brexit and Trump victories. (I judge the elites’ change of mind more generously than my colleague Wolfgang Münchau — though he may be right that it won’t actually lead to changes in policy.)

But what sort of policies are people proposing to make Britain (or whatever other country) work for everyone? There is no shortage, and they all have one thing in common: they in no way require the UK to leave the EU, and could have been pursued long ago.

Start with the most obvious policies, which happen to be the ones the UK government has declined to pursue for now. That would be substantially more redistribution in favour of the “just about managing”, whom the government has eulogised and whom it did next to nothing for in last week’s Autumn Statement.

Next, think about policies aimed to mitigate any economic harm that leaving the EU might cause. In very welcome news, Jaguar Land Rover is planning to add 10,000 jobs to its UK operations to build electric cars in the country’s Midlands region. Let’s charitably assume that this reflects some effort on the government’s behalf, such as the unspecified “assurances” given to Nissan earlier in the autumn. The government has promised an industrial strategy that prizes, among other things, car manufacturing in general and electric cars in particular, and the chancellor of the exchequer has opened the purse strings to subsidise research and development and to increase the number of roadside charging points.

But this could obviously have been done without Brexit. And surely supplying the kind of infrastructure required for industrial development to be practical from businesses’ commercial point of view is completely do-able within the EU’s rules against illegal state aid. Other EU countries, after all, manage to do it.

What else can help make Brexit Britain a country that works for everyone? Dido Harding sets out five “ingredients” of prosperity in the UK after it leaves the EU. First, “remain an open trading economy that fosters innovation”. Second, improve the digital skills of Britons, more than “10m [of whom]s cannot send an email or shop online … universal digital literacy will be as important in this century as traditional literacy was 150 years ago”. (This echoes — or should echo for those who listen — Simon Tilford’s recent point that the UK lags behind badly behind even on traditional literacy.)

Third, update employment law to reflect “the jobs of tomorrow … with multiple employers and flexible contracts” but giving them safety nets and social protections. Fourth, “stronger regional growth”. (Britain’s highly uneven regional development was also highlighted by Tilford — and by the evidence below.) Fifth, “champion more competitive markets that work for consumers … taking on monopolies and incumbents”.

These are all excellent ideas. And they have nothing to do with the EU. If they can make Britain work for everyone outside the EU, they could have made Britain work for everyone just as well inside the EU. In fact, they could work better inside the EU, if Tilford is right that “Brexit risks aggravating most, if not all, of these problems”.

This is no argument against pursuing the best policies, of course. But if Brexit does indeed prompt a policy change for the better, we should beware of post hoc ergo propter hoc claims that the positive effects of those policies somehow vindicate leaving the EU. Instead it should make us shake our heads of a domestic political system that was unable to pass good and available policies without a revolution.

Stopping unelected Eurocrats from, er, helping the left behind

The UK is particularly bad at making the economy work for all parts of the country. As the chart below shows (courtesy of Oystein Langberg and his article in Aftenposten) Britain has both the very richest and the very poorest subnational regions in north-western Europe. That makes it all the more galling that, according to the Economist, the UK has declined to apply for money from the EU’s globalisation adjustment fund.

Numbers news

UK business investment grew between the second and third quarters of this year, but remained below the level from one year ago.



