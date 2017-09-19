Robot shock threatens the most vulnerable communities

It is a question that is not going away: how much should we worry about intelligent machines stealing our jobs? Yet the debate feels stuck in a rut, fought over the narrow terrain of how many jobs might one day be automated. Is it almost half of jobs, as Oxford university academics Michael Osborne and Carl Frey predict? Or about a tenth, as the OECD believes? The discussion over this number seems to have become our yardstick for how much we should care. But we are so obsessed with this “how many” question that we have forgotten to ask one just as important: “where”?

If we have learnt anything from the economic transformations of the past few decades, it is that geography matters. Take MIT professor David Autor’s work on the impact of the “China shock” on US textile jobs. When China joined the World Trade Organization in 2001, there were fewer than 400,000 people working in American textile mills. As a proportion of the 150m-strong workforce, they were a tiny sliver. But in 57 counties in the south east of the country, they accounted for more than 15 per cent of all jobs. The impact of Chinese competition in these places, says Prof Autor, was “like a mini economic bomb going off over downtown”.

His research found the people who lost their jobs went on to suffer more job churn and lower lifetime incomes. Poverty rose. More men started to die from drugs and alcohol. The economic ripples from the loss of manufacturing jobs hit other local businesses.

I only understood how quickly these aftershocks can happen while interviewing people in Longbridge in the UK about the closure of the Rover car factory in 2005. Roughly 5,000 people lost their jobs overnight. The next morning, so the wife of one worker told me, her child-minder lost nine customers.

At first glance, the implications from the China shock for the possible future “robot shock” seem reassuring. The trade shock was made much more damaging by the geographic clustering of the affected jobs. But the same seems unlikely to be as true for the jobs exposed to advances in artificial intelligence.

While previous waves of automation have affected manufacturing areas disproportionately, MIT professor Daron Acemoglu points out that new breakthroughs in artificial intelligence are more likely to affect service sectors such as retail, delivery, accountancy and law. These tend to be spread more evenly across the economy. There is no one town that is home to all the tax accountants. Taxi drivers operate everywhere. Every town has shops.

Yet there are plenty of exceptions. London has a disproportionately high share of the country’s legal and financial professionals, for example, some of whom are already being displaced by technology. A lawyer in London should be able to re-skill and find new work more easily than a textile worker in Alabama. But not all the workers facing disruption from AI are highly educated. Truck drivers in the US, for example, have some of the highest-paying jobs that do not require a college degree. The development of autonomous lorries threatens not only those jobs, but the cottage industry of ancillary services that stretches alongside the country’s major roads.

Call centres and retail warehouses, also at risk of automation, can be geographically concentrated too. In fact, you often find them built directly on top of former industrial sites. In Rugeley, a small town in the English Midlands, an Amazon warehouse stands on top of the closed coal mine. In the Scottish town of Bathgate, a call centre replaced the old electronic chipmaking plant.

National and local policymakers would do well to start thinking about geography now. We do not know how fast the next wave of automation will be, nor how powerful. But it would be a tragedy if the same towns that bore the brunt of the last wave of disruption had to bear the brunt of the next one too.

sarah.oconnor@ft.com