Starfish are not fish at all, say marine biologists. Blood does not course through these creatures, but cold seawater. Regulators appear to regard brokers and asset managers as heartless bottom feeders too. Hence, the Mifid II reforms intended to stop them burdening investment clients with research costs. These changes have merely skewed the ecosystem in a different way.

The Financial Conduct Authority has launched a review in the UK. Not before time. The policy was meant to help pensioners investing with fund management companies by dredging submerged charges to the surface. Instead, it has pushed the profitability of independent research houses under water. Research charges once up in the high six figures have plunged towards $10,000, after JPMorgan and others began offering a basic service to their clients.

Analyst chats and company visits cost extra. Even so, research prices flatter than a turbot look like an inducement to trade. Most sellside research managers would say those numbers-heavy narratives are sometimes now distributed at below cost. The banks and brokers who paid for this groundbait angle for business amid it.

The FCA is getting what it deserves. The watchdog pushed for the Mifid reforms. Now it faces disaggregating research costs from the general expenses of investment banks, rather than merely from trading commissions. That is a far harder task.

Nor can the regulator protest at an unforeseen consequence. There is an obvious precedent. The FCA’s predecessor body stopped independent financial advisers from getting sales commissions from savings companies. The result of this well-meaning change was a collapse in adviser numbers catering to ordinary savers.

The FCA won Round One of the Research Fee Rumble. Investment banks are the victors in Round Two. Chop an arm off a starfish and it just grows another one.