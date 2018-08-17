Thank you for your help!

© Reuters

Leap of faith Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes during the Women’s long jump final at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin

© Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

Sky standards People watch Su-30 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team at the International Army Games near Moscow

Equine line Women from the Oman Royal Cavalry’s Combined Bands, who are performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, exercise their horses in the Scottish city’s Portobello beach

© Mark Vancleave/Minneapolis Star/dpa

Prime candidate Ilhan Omar celebrates after winning the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. She will become the first Somali-American in the US Congress if she wins in November

Sunseeker The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket, with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, lauches from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It is the first spacecraft to fly directly towards the Sun

Festival of sacrifice A young bull, with a Pakistani flag attached to its horn, is lifted by a crane from the roof of a building in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi

© John Stillwell/PA Wire

Wet Met New Metropolitan Police officers brave the pouring rain at a passing out parade in London

© Carlos Barria/Reuters

Troop inspection President Donald Trump attends exercises by the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York

© Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Day of celebration Members of Pakistan’s navy perform a ceremony at the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to mark 71 years of independence

© Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Pupil power Indian prime minister Narendra Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation at Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi

© Zach Gibson/AFP/Getty Images

Washington clash Protesters argue during the Unite the Right 2 Rally in Washington, DC

© Luca Zennaro/ANSA via AP

Bridge disaster A truck stands at the edge of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy

© Vasily Fedosenko/Reuters

Belarus bolt Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm over the city of Minsk

© Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Bearing up Victor, a 620kg polar bear, is given an allergy test at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England after he and a smaller bear, Nobby, began suffering from abscesses on their feet