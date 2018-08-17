Listen to this article
Leap of faith Maryna Bekh of Ukraine competes during the Women’s long jump final at the 2018 European Championships in Berlin
Sky standards People watch Su-30 fighter jets of the Russkiye Vityazi aerobatic team at the International Army Games near Moscow
Equine line Women from the Oman Royal Cavalry’s Combined Bands, who are performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo, exercise their horses in the Scottish city’s Portobello beach
Prime candidate Ilhan Omar celebrates after winning the Democratic primary in Minnesota’s 5th congressional district. She will become the first Somali-American in the US Congress if she wins in November
Sunseeker The launch of the Delta IV Heavy rocket, with the Parker Solar Probe onboard, lauches from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It is the first spacecraft to fly directly towards the Sun
Festival of sacrifice A young bull, with a Pakistani flag attached to its horn, is lifted by a crane from the roof of a building in preparation for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha in Karachi
Wet Met New Metropolitan Police officers brave the pouring rain at a passing out parade in London
Troop inspection President Donald Trump attends exercises by the US Army’s 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum in New York
Day of celebration Members of Pakistan’s navy perform a ceremony at the mausoleum of the country’s founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, to mark 71 years of independence
Pupil power Indian prime minister Narendra Modi meets schoolchildren after addressing the nation at Independence Day celebrations at the historic Red Fort in Delhi
Washington clash Protesters argue during the Unite the Right 2 Rally in Washington, DC
Bridge disaster A truck stands at the edge of the collapsed Morandi highway bridge in Genoa, northern Italy
Belarus bolt Lightning strikes during a thunderstorm over the city of Minsk
Bearing up Victor, a 620kg polar bear, is given an allergy test at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park in northern England after he and a smaller bear, Nobby, began suffering from abscesses on their feet