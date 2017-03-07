StanLife-Aberdeen merger: what it means for investors

The news that Scottish insurer Standard Life is looking to buy Aberdeen Asset Management has boosted the share price of both companies and been broadly welcomed by analysts. What does it mean for investors in their funds?

What will happen to my fund manager?

Customers of a combined Standard Aberdeen will find themselves investing in funds run by Europe’s second-largest fund manager with £660bn in assets under management, and many of these funds will be duplicates. This means Standard Life and Aberdeen would merge many of their similar funds, with the most successful management team left at the helm.

“The way these things play out is that the star managers who have built up a strong following remain at the expense of those who haven’t,” says Laith Khalaf, analyst at broker Hargreaves Lansdown.

This is good news for retail investors, adds Darius McDermott, managing director of Chelsea Financial: “If you’re in an Aberdeen or Standard Life fund that is doing badly, you’ll be merged into a better fund,” he says.

As for what happens to your fund manager, he or she may be surplus to requirements. Martin Gilbert, Aberdeen chief executive, has said there will have to be job losses: Aberdeen estimates the deal will result in savings of £200m.

So which asset manager performs best and where?

Aberdeen is famously an emerging markets house and has a huge range of funds investing in Asia, among other places. Standard Life is best known for its UK and European equity fund ranges, along with its blockbuster Global Absolute Return multi-asset fund.

On the face of it, merging the strengths of the two companies should be straightforward, but both companies go about investing in slightly different ways. Aberdeen has always considered itself a “value” investor, buying shares in companies it thinks are more valuable than their share price suggests, while Standard Life tend to look more for “growth at a reasonable price”, says Mr McDermott. “They are complementary-ish [in style], but it’s not as simple as one value house buying another value house.”

Standard Life also has a particular way of “scoring” companies and is more “formulaic” in investment style than Aberdeen, says Ben Yearsley, a wealth manager. “The question now is whether or not you now have one investment process or two,” he says. “Do you let [Aberdeen fund managers] do what they want or do you force them to buy into the Standard Life investment process?”

How many funds would we expect to merge?

Aberdeen currently has 47 UK domiciled funds, while Standard Life has 67, giving them a combined total of 114 funds. “In 18 months there won’t be more than 70,” predicts Mr Yearsley.

Does bigger mean better for my fund?

Not necessarily — larger funds can find outperformance hard, especially in smaller and illiquid asset classes. Small-cap funds tend to “soft-close”, or stop accepting new money at relatively small sizes, while Aberdeen has been known to soft-close some of its emerging market funds.

“More scale could be received a bit sceptically by financial advisers and retail investors,” says Mr Hollands of Tilney. “When they come to integrating funds they’ll need to be careful, although both [companies] know you can’t just keep adding more money.

If the combined asset manager is bigger and there can be cost savings, should I expect the fees on my fund to drop?

In a word, no. It’s true that cost savings will be made because the combined manager can effectively do away with backroom staff. It will not need as many employees working in HR and marketing as it currently has, for example, but as it will manage a much larger pot of money, costs can be spread over a wider asset base.

Analysts expect this to be good news for shareholders, but not so much for investors in Standard Aberdeen’s funds. “Will they lower the cost of their funds from 75 basis points to 50 basis points? No, of course not,” says Mr Yearsley. “Why would they? However much you want to imagine fund groups are altruistic, they’re there to run a business and look after shareholders,” he says.

What if I own shares in Aberdeen or Standard Life?

If you own shares in Aberdeen you are about to see your dividend cut, according to calculations from broker RBC Capital.

The deal struck means each Aberdeen share will be worth just over three-quarters of a Standard Life share, and the combined company will follow Standard Life’s dividend policy. Once Standard Life’s dividend growth targets are introduced to the calculation, the new dividend policy works out as a 17 per cent cut to Aberdeen’s dividend, says Peter Lenardos at RBC.

Others agree that the deal may not be ideal for Aberdeen’s shareholders and advocate selling the Scottish fund house’s stock in the event of a price rise. Paul McGinnis, an analyst at Shore Capital, said the deal was “a Hobson’s choice for Aberdeen shareholders”, who could either accept a takeover at no premium — the merger valued each Aberdeen share at a 0.1 pence premium to its closing price on Friday — or risk a dividend cut. Mr McGinnis recommended Aberdeen shareholders sell the stock.

Shares in Aberdeen, which has about £300bn of assets under management, were up 5 per cent in early trading at 301p, while those in Standard Life rose 7 per cent to 405p.

When will this all happen?

The deal is still subject to shareholder approval, but if that is given then the companies say the merger will happen between July and September this year.