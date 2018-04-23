European banks probably jostled UBS to the front of the queue to report results. Embarrassing if Deutsche Bank opened the scoring for Europe after strong numbers from the Americans. As it was, first quarter figures from UBS were humdrum rather than glittering.

These revealed as much about the quirks of markets as the operations of UBS. The investment bank raised adjusted profits 13 per cent year-on-year largely because the volatility of US shares spiked. Wealth management did only half as well as the investment bank. A strengthening Swiss franc reduced the value of dollar earnings.

The Swiss swan is paddling hard to lead Europe’s flock of ugly ducklings. Reported pre-tax profits were 17 per cent higher at SFr2bn ($2.05bn) compared with last time thanks to a pension credit and lower restructuring charges. Strip out one-offs, and profits dropped 3 per cent to SFr1.87bn.

UBS is emblematic of European banking woe via a 10 per cent drop in the adjusted earnings of its personal and corporate banking division. Interest rates, moving upward in the US, look set to remain low on the continent. Quarterly happenstance decreed that UBS notched up credit losses rather than recovery gains.

The bank departs from mediocre European form in its profitability and financial strength. The return on tangible equity was 13.6 per cent versus 15.3 per cent at Bank of America in the first quarter and red ink at Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse in 2017. Core tier one equity slipped to 13.1 per cent of risk-weighted assets because regulatory changes raised the denominator. But the capital-light earnings of the dominant wealth management business provides plenty of bolstering.

The bank’s successful post-crisis restructuring draws investors to UBS. A flurry in equities and forex effects in wealth should matter little to them. The shares already trade at 1.5 times book value. That is validation for investors who bought early and inspiration for floundering rivals but it is not a reason to buy now.

