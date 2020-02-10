Before Bernie Ebbers was a convicted felon, and when he was only halfway to becoming a telecoms billionaire, he sounded like a management guru.

In 1997, the former WorldCom chief executive and onetime basketball coach, who died last week, compared himself to a cheerleader, with a hands-off managerial style of the sort now encouraged everywhere. “When you come to the table with a physical education degree like I do, you don’t know a lot about the technical stuff,” he quipped to The Guardian.

He tried a similar know-nothing line at his trial in 2005, when he argued “I don’t know technology, and I don’t know finance and accounting”. It was spectacularly unsuccessful. He received the stiffest sentence of any of the scandal-hit chief executives of the time: 25 years, of which he had served 13 when released on grounds of ill health last December, a shadow of the cigar-toting dealmaker, in cowboy hat and boots, who had once kept a yacht called Aquasition.

Ebbers was easy to fit to the template of greedy corporate villain. WorldCom served as his personal bank, loaning him some $400m. His obsession with cutting costs and hitting revenue targets encouraged a comparatively simple accounting fraud that ultimately brought him down, even as he declared his innocence.

Still, Ebbers may have been the exception, not the rule. Fewer than 10 per cent of white-collar criminals are driven by greed, according to Will Harvey of University of Exeter Business School and Navdeep Arora, a former McKinsey partner.

More troubling is their conclusion that individuals “sleepwalk over ethical lines” and that it can happen to anyone. Indeed, Mr Arora told me, “the factors that made them successful in the first place are the very factors that come together and cause this type of behaviour”.

Mr Arora had exceptional access to the 70 offenders he studied for a yet-to-be-published paper: he was serving a two-year sentence for fraud alongside them in a US federal open prison. Even taking into account that the guilty men may be trying to justify their actions with hindsight, the findings are powerful. Some of the triggers are familiar: hubris, for instance, and self-interest. Mr Arora admits that determination to please his client — which led him to approve an unethical side contract that turned fraudulent — was driven in part by his desire to make senior partner.

But these lawbreakers also talked about fear of failure, desire to protect their staff (“They counted on me — as the founder,” explains one), lack of resources, and pressure to perform, sometimes fuelled by low self-worth, stress or personal problems, from grief, to gambling, to alcoholism.

Some of the accounts reminded me of Dennis Kozlowski, former head of Tyco, jailed around the same time as Ebbers for looting nearly $100m mostly in unapproved bonuses. He told me in 2016 how he had been consumed by an urge to prove himself as a dealmaker.

The decisions that brought down these inmates were not complete aberrations, though. They were the end-step in a normal process of applying their intuition to business risks. Having won promotion and acclaim by bending the rules, they slipped all too easily into breaking the law. Prof Harvey believes an increase in regulation, combined with new demands — to hit environmental goals, say — may push more executives into unethical action, as they struggle to reconcile the seemingly irreconcilable.

“It was not about right or wrong, but what helped us meet our business goals,” one inmate told the researchers. “No one got rewarded for being compliant, but you got punished for not meeting your targets.”

One way to reduce the pressure would be to provide a safety valve for staff to admit to concerns, giving them “psychological safety”, as Harvard Business School’s Amy Edmondson has written. Leaders also need emotional support, which many organisations still fail to provide, despite their increased emphasis on mental wellbeing.

Ebbers’s lengthy incarceration sent a shock through corporate America. It also helped to damp down public anger that has since been stoked by the widespread failure to punish perpetrators of the financial crisis with jail time.

The humiliation and reputational cataclysm of imprisonment certainly deterred the disgraced professionals in the latest study from reoffending.

Before they were caught, though, few were put off by the possibility of ending up behind bars. Only one inmate admitted he had considered prison a possible outcome of his acts. The rest claimed that they had taken a calculated risk, the consequences of which they believed they could manage. Even as they crossed the line, these individuals were performing a task for which they felt they were supremely well-qualified.

