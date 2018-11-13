Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest developments in Goldman Sachs’ brewing 1MDB scandal, how to get women back into banking and what the banking industry's rescue of troubled lender Carige says about the broader Italian market. With special guest Dominie Moss, founder of The Return Hub.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; David Crow, banking editor; Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Rachel Sanderson, Milan Correspondent. Producer: Martin Stabe.  

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast