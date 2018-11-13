Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the latest developments in Goldman Sachs’ brewing 1MDB scandal, how to get women back into banking and what the banking industry's rescue of troubled lender Carige says about the broader Italian market. With special guest Dominie Moss, founder of The Return Hub.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, financial editor; David Crow, banking editor; Laura Noonan, US banking editor, and Rachel Sanderson, Milan Correspondent. Producer: Martin Stabe.