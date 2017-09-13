Apple is still an $800bn company perched precariously on the fortunes of a single product. So its shares rose on the unveiling of the new iPhone X, with whizzy features such as facial recognition, and then fell when Apple said it would not start to ship until November, limiting sales volumes for the crucial holiday season.

Even with that headwind, revenues will benefit from a higher average selling price thanks to Apple pricing its top model at $1,000 and up. The iPhone should rise to about 75 per cent of Apple’s overall revenues in the final quarter of the year, up from 54 per cent in the most recent quarter. The dependence only seems to get greater.

And yet companies that compete with Apple in other areas should beware complacency. Apple’s TV streaming box has been a relative flop since it was first released a decade ago and trails rival products from Roku, Google and Amazon, according to data from eMarketer. Still the possibility that the new box is more compelling could damp the initial public offering for Roku, due within weeks.

More likely is gradual grief for Garmin and Fitbit from the new version of the Apple Watch. Shares in both companies had only modest reactions to the release: Garmin fell 0.3 per cent and Fitbit ended flat. Again, like the TV, the Watch has not yet set the world alight but it is only two years old and each new model, including this one, has obvious improvements.

Garmin has performed well in the last few years but its revenues remain below their 2008 peak when drivers were snapping up satellite navigation devices. At that point iPhones were already being sold but it was not yet clear that smartphones would make Garmin’s signature gadget redundant, as they did.

As the Watch is on the verge of genuine health monitoring — alerting wearers to irregular heartbeats — and will enable phone calls, the challenge is fiercer. Garmin’s watches should be hit as a result, though its diversification into avionics and shipping computers offers some protection. Fitbit lacks those nooks and should suffer more.

