Theresa May faces call to quit after disastrous speech

Theresa May was facing growing calls from Conservative MPs to quit, as she retreated to her home by the river Thames on Thursday to consider her response to this week’s disastrous Tory conference.

About 30 Conservative MPs were said to be discussing a formal request for the prime minister to step down, even though the majority of their colleagues believe that ousting Mrs May would plunge the party into a bitter civil war.

Ed Vaizey, a former minister and friend of Mrs May’s predecessor David Cameron, said: “I think there will be quite a few people who will now be pretty firmly of the view that she should resign.” A serving minister said she was “terminally” damaged.

The Tory rebels seeking to oust Mrs May are an inchoate collection of Cameron-era former ministers and backbench MPs. Many but not all are from the Europhile wing of the party.

Although the rebellion is so far insufficient to force Mrs May out, it has added to the pressure on a prime minister whose attempt to restore her authority over her party disintegrated amid chaotic scenes at the Conservative conference in Manchester.

Mrs May’s keynote speech on Wednesday was overshadowed by her suffering a coughing fit, a prankster serving her with a fake P45 redundancy notice and parts of the conference set falling down.

Cabinet ministers loyal to the prime minister responded by telephoning her to urge Mrs May to carry on.

The 1922 committee of backbench Tory MPs — the so-called “men in grey suits” — has also urged her to stay, fearing her removal would result in a divisive leadership contest and throw Brexit negotiations with the EU into confusion.

Charles Walker, the committee’s vice-chairman, said of Mrs May’s speech: “She showed great courage and fortitude. I’m very happy to follow her into political battle.”

Conservative grandees are urging Mrs May to regain the initiative by conducting a ministerial reshuffle, indicating that the party would be fully behind her if she chose to sack Boris Johnson, the Eurosceptic foreign secretary.

Mr Johnson’s supposed disloyalty to Mrs May — he went well beyond her Brexit policy in recent weeks — has infuriated many in the party, but Gavin Williamson, Tory chief whip, has warned the prime minister that a reshuffle would only create more enemies on the Conservative backbenches.

Mrs May has the backing of some Eurosceptic Tory MPs, even though they are uneasy about her conciliatory speech to the EU on Brexit last month in Florence, because they fear that ousting her could lead to an early election that Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn would win.

One minister said: “If she was removed there would be a meltdown, it would split the party and kill the government. We would be living in the socialist republic of lesser Britain.”

Mrs May’s allies said the prime minister was at home at Sonning in Berkshire taking a day off after the Conservative conference and would be holding meetings in her Maidenhead constituency on Friday.

They have denied media reports that she is “extremely distraught”, and said she was carrying on with the job. One Tory insider said that the mood was grim and that Mrs May’s husband Philip “has hardly left her side”.

Although Tory MPs loyal to Mrs May believe they can identify some of their colleagues who are plotting against her, those named deny any involvement.

Some Conservative MPs were as unsettled by Mrs May’s uninspiring policy plans in Manchester — a series of “Labour-lite” state interventions in sectors including energy and housing — as they were by her accident-prone speech.

One Tory MP said: “The conference won’t have done much to reassure people that this is a sustainable situation. Her days are numbered. The only question is: how numbered are they?”

A former cabinet minister said: “This isn’t a happy time. I’m very unnerved by her performance, which was not an isolated thing. The whole conference was bad.”

Nick Timothy, Mrs May’s former chief of staff, wrote in the Daily Telegraph: “This week was the opportunity for the Tories to reset and show the country not only that they understand the need for change, but that they have the policies to change people’s lives for the better. Unfortunately, they failed to take their opportunity.”

Some ministers fear that Mrs May might conclude that she simply cannot retrieve the situation and quit voluntarily, but one said it was vital that she stayed on: “We have to back, back, back May, otherwise the whole world crumbles.”