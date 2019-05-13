Shares in generic drugmakers including Teva, Mylan, Novartis, Sandoz, and Pfizer fell on Monday after 44 US states announced a lawsuit alleging an anti-competitive conspiracy to artificially inflate prices for more than 100 drugs, some by more than 1,000 per cent.

Teva shares were down 11 per cent at $12.75, Mylan lost 6 per cent to $20.73, Novartis declined 2 per cent to $80.27 and Pfizer was 1 per cent lower at $40.35 on Monday, amid fears that the drugmakers could be hit with damages and penalties as a result of the suit, which was filed on Friday.

The lawsuit also named 15 individual senior executives at some of the companies, including Teva, Sandoz and Mylan, accusing them of orchestrating the “multibillion-dollar fraud”. Teva alone is accused of raising prices on almost 112 generic drugs.

William Tong, the Connecticut attorney-general who led the 44-state investigation, said the probe was in its early stages, and that he would not stop until the companies and individuals were held accountable.

“These are drugs that people in this country rely on every day for acute and chronic conditions and diseases from diabetes and cancer to depression and arthritis,” he said. “We all wonder why our healthcare, and specifically the prices for generic prescription drugs, are so expensive in this country — this is a big reason why.”

The expanded complaint comes as pharmaceutical companies are under political pressure to bring down high drug prices. Both Republicans and Democrats are pursuing legislation designed to cut the cost of drugs, as patients are increasingly being forced to pay more for their prescriptions out of their own pockets. Generic drugs, which are copies of branded drugs no longer protected by patent, are supposed to be cheaper alternatives.

The complaint is the second to be filed in an expanding investigation, following one in 2016 that accused six generic drugmakers of illegally fixing prices. Two former executives from Heritage Pharmaceuticals have entered settlement agreements and are co-operating with the states’ attorneys-general.

Pfizer said the company had co-operated with the attorney-general and it would vigorously defend against the claims. Sandoz said it believed the claims were “without merit”. The other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

Mr Tong added that he had “hard evidence”, including emails, text messages, phone records and accounts from former company insiders that the states believed would prove a “multiyear conspiracy to fix prices and drive market share for huge numbers of generic drugs”.

The “zenith” of the activity was between July 2013 and January 2015, the complaint said. The complaint claimed that the activity encompassed a wide range of drugs, including statins, antibiotics, antidepressants, contraceptives and treatments for diabetes, cancer and HIV.

The lawsuit claimed competitors met each other during “girls’ nights out”, cocktail parties and golf outings, as well as dinners and lunches. It alleged the defendants used language such as “fair share”, “playing nice in the sandbox” and “responsible competitor” to enforce a culture of collusion.