Official statistics on the EU settled status scheme could be rendered “meaningless” if not reformed, experts have warned, as the Home Office confirmed that published data include a growing number of repeat applications.

There have been more than 2m applications to the settled status scheme, the route for EU citizens to secure residence in the UK after Brexit. But this figure includes double-counted applications from people who reapply to the scheme in order to upgrade their status.

“This means we no longer know how many people exactly applied to the scheme, which only increases uncertainty,” Kuba Jablonowski, a researcher with citizens’ rights group the3million, said.

The doubts make it difficult to assess how many of an estimated 3.6m EU citizens in the UK have secured their right to stay after Brexit.

Those who do not get settled status will lose their right to be in the UK after the deadline of December 2020 in a no-deal scenario, and could be subject to immigration enforcement, including potential deportation. MPs say tens of thousands of those who settled legally in the UK could slip through the net, and have warned of a repeat of the Windrush immigration scandal.

Assessing the success of the scheme has always been difficult, Mr Jablonowski added, as the Home Office lacks accurate statistics on exactly how many EU citizens are in the UK. Repeat applications are built-in to the settled status process, although the number is small.

Since August, people who currently hold pre-settled status, a temporary residence granted to shorter-term residents, have been able to convert to the permanent settled status after they have been in the UK for five years. To do so, they must make a new application to the scheme.

Responding to an FT inquiry, the Home Office confirmed that these repeat applications were counted as two separate outcomes in its data. It said its “initial analysis of internal figures” showed they now constituted less than 0.5 per cent of the total.

But the proportion will rise as more pre-settled status holders become eligible for settled status. So far, 38 per cent of concluded applications to the scheme — nearly 800,000 — have resulted in grants of pre-settled status, all of which could convert.

Madeleine Sumption, director of the Migration Observatory at Oxford university, said the Home Office needed to publish data on conversions to show the number of individuals who had secured their right to stay in the UK under the scheme.

“The longer we don’t have that data, the more meaningless the statistics will become,” she said. “On the key question of how many people have actually got status, we simply won’t know.”

The Home Office did not provide further information on whether repeat applications were recorded, or whether it planned to publish data on conversions. It said figures were sourced from a live database, and would keep its published statistics under review.

“It’s right that every application is counted because each application has a separate outcome,” the Home Office said.

Duplicated personal information recorded as part of the application process would probably make identifying applications by the same person relatively straightforward, Ms Sumption said.