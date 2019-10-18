Boris Johnson’s hopes of getting his Brexit deal endorsed by MPs on Saturday risk being derailed by a backbench amendment which would defer full parliamentary approval of the pact until the relevant implementing legislation is passed.

That delay would probably deprive Mr Johnson of his core goal of taking Britain out of the EU by October 31 because it would open up his new Brexit deal to lengthier and deeper scrutiny by MPs.

The amendment, tabled by former Conservative cabinet minister Oliver Letwin, is thought to have a serious chance of passing on Saturday if it is selected for debate by House of Commons Speaker John Bercow. It is likely to be backed by Labour and will receive the support of many of the 21 independent Conservative MPs who were sacked by Mr Johnson last month, including former chancellor Philip Hammond.

Sir Oliver made clear on Friday that he backs Mr Johnson’s deal. But his primary concern has always been that Britain must not leave the EU without an agreement.

His fear is that if the Commons were to give full and unqualified approval to Mr Johnson’s deal on Saturday, the prime minister would no longer be bound by the Benn Act which obliges him to ask for a three-month extension of Britain’s EU membership if MPs have not approved a withdrawal deal or a no-deal exit.

However, Sir Oliver fears it would still be possible for a no-deal Brexit to happen. This is because the Withdrawal Agreement bill, a lengthy and complex piece of legislation that implements Brexit in UK law, must pass all its parliamentary stages in the Lords and Commons and receive royal assent by October 31.

Under UK law, if the bill were somehow blocked or derailed over the next 12 days, a no-deal Brexit would happen on October 31. Many MPs suspect that some Conservative hard Brexiters might actively seek to block the bill in order to impose a no-deal Brexit.

Sir Oliver’s amendment, by withholding full approval of the Brexit deal on Saturday, would require the prime minister to automatically request a three-month extension of Britain’s EU membership.

Sir Oliver said on Friday: “My aim is to ensure that Boris’s deal succeeds, but that we have an insurance policy which prevents the UK from crashing out on 31 October by mistake if something goes wrong during the passage of the implementing legislation. Simple as that.”

He also noted that, under the Benn Act, the extension is maximally flexible and automatically comes to an end just as soon as the UK completes an orderly withdrawal. “So nothing in my amendment or in the Benn Act itself in any way delays the actual departure of the UK from the EU immediately following the ratification of the withdrawal agreement.”

The difficulty for Mr Johnson is that if Sir Oliver’s amendment is passed, his deal could be exposed to weeks of scrutiny and amendment by opposition MPs.

An aide to Mr Johnson said Sir Oliver was well-intentioned but that some of the amendment’s supporters were only interested in “wrecking” the Brexit deal.

Pro-Remain campaigners believe that the success or failure of Sir Oliver’s amendment could be crucial to their hopes of getting a second referendum approved by parliament.

“If Johnson’s deal passes unamended tomorrow, it will be the worst possible outcome for those demanding a second referendum,” said a campaigner for the People’s Vote group. “In that situation, Johnson will have all the momentum behind him, he will proclaim a great victory and there will be no time to amend the Withdrawal Agreement bill.”

The same campaigner said: “If, however, the Letwin amendment is passed, we get extra time to scrutinise what this deal means for the economy and the future of the UK. It also gives us more time to press the case for a confirmatory vote on Johnson’s terrible deal.”