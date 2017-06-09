You tell us: the Conservatives lost their majority. Now what?

After a volatile six-week campaign, British voters have shattered Theresa May’s hopes of winning a bigger Brexit mandate and have returned a hung parliament. A healthy debate has been rolling in the FT’s reader comment threads since the snap election was announced. Now the vote is in, and we want to hear your reaction.

Is this the start of an exciting new era or a painfully unstable future? Are you surprised by the high youth turnout for Labour? What do you think should happen next? Share your thoughts here.

This story will serve as a hub for your reactions today. We will be updating it regularly with the top comments and excerpts from around FT.com.

Britain’s future may be less sure, but that is because there is now some hope that it might be good when before there was none. That is the good kind of uncertainty. BadAtPickingUsernames

If this goes as it seems to be going at the moment (0300 Friday morning GMT), Mr. Corbyn will have secured a historic victory and critics such as myself, who were (and are) suspicious of his radical ideas will have been proved wrong. An astonishing performance . . . he certainly deserves much credit for this. Old School Canuck

I voted Conservative at the 2015 General Election but not this time. Our United Kingdom has been an unhappy place to live in under the dictatorial and mendacious Mrs May. She has told too many lies, pretended that somehow she was always in favour of Brexit and sucked up to the likes of Donald Trump. She has not got the mandate on Brexit she wanted and it is time for her to go. Popular

Hurrah for common sense!! Brexit was a fraudulent sell. So was the “strong and stable” pitch. Truth to tell, most of us are not convinced. Young voters didn’t accept the view that “voting doesn’t matter” and chose Labour. We should all respect what our young voters want. It’s their futures we’re voting for, not mine or yours. Leftie

It’s ironic: Mrs May won her job when her predecessor called an unnecessary referendum, and lost. But mistaking her own luck for skill, she went on to call an unnecessary general election that will now cost her the job. Oh well. Easy come, easy go. Funnymoney

Sorry to see Nick Clegg go. He seems an honourable man and that is from a non Liberal supporter. I think he tried to be an honest politician. Bemused