Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The Bank of England admits that high-speed traders have been able to listen in on market-sensitive press conferences, the man who came to be a symbol of corporate corruption is granted an early release from his 25-year sentence, and the challenge faced by European carmakers from electric vehicles sees Fiat Chrysler and PSA strike a deal to create the fourth-largest automaker in the world. Plus, the US House of Representatives voted to impeach president Donald Trump. The FT’s US managing editor, Peter Spiegel, explains what this means for the upcoming Senate trial.

For information regarding your data privacy, visit acast.com/privacy

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.