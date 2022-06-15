Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, is facing thousands of lawsuits from people alleging they got cancer from using one of their oldest products: talc-based baby powder.

To manage the growing liability, J&J recently deployed a controversial new bankruptcy manoeuvre known as the Texas Two-Step.

In this week’s episode, we explore whether J&J’s use of this manoeuvre is setting a new precedent for corporations to evade accountability in America.

Clip courtesy of NBC News

