Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, is facing thousands of lawsuits from people alleging they got cancer from using one of their oldest products: talc-based baby powder.

To manage the growing liability, J&J recently deployed a controversial new bankruptcy manoeuvre known as the Texas Two-Step.

In this week’s episode, we explore whether J&J’s use of this manoeuvre is setting a new precedent for corporations to evade accountability in America.

For further reading:

Johnson & Johnson’s ‘Texas-two-step’ sparks outcry over US bankruptcy regime

Architects of ‘Texas two-step’ lambast J&J for its use of the manoeuvre

‘Texas two-step’ outcry risks ending fee bonanza for law firm Jones Day

J&J’s Texas two-step waltzes over its liabilities

On Twitter, follow Jamie Smyth (@JamieSmythF) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

