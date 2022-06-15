Inside Johnson & Johnson’s bankruptcy two-step
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Behind the Money news every morning.
Johnson & Johnson, one of the world’s largest healthcare companies, is facing thousands of lawsuits from people alleging they got cancer from using one of their oldest products: talc-based baby powder.
To manage the growing liability, J&J recently deployed a controversial new bankruptcy manoeuvre known as the Texas Two-Step.
In this week’s episode, we explore whether J&J’s use of this manoeuvre is setting a new precedent for corporations to evade accountability in America.
Clip courtesy of NBC News
For further reading:
Johnson & Johnson’s ‘Texas-two-step’ sparks outcry over US bankruptcy regime
Architects of ‘Texas two-step’ lambast J&J for its use of the manoeuvre
‘Texas two-step’ outcry risks ending fee bonanza for law firm Jones Day
J&J’s Texas two-step waltzes over its liabilities
On Twitter, follow Jamie Smyth (@JamieSmythF) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)
Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Behind the Money when a new story is published