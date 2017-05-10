News podcast

Iranian business fears return of the populists

News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon.

If Iranians choose populism in next week's election, the country’s economy which is already struggling with acute problems and massive corruption, would deteriorate rapidly, Iranian businessmen warn.

