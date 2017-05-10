News podcast Add to myFT Iranian business fears return of the populists Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save May 11, 2017 News and analysis from Financial Times reporters around the world. FT News is produced by Fiona Symon. If Iranians choose populism in next week's election, the country’s economy which is already struggling with acute problems and massive corruption, would deteriorate rapidly, Iranian businessmen warn. Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally. iTunes Stitcher audioBoom SoundCloud Overcast RSS Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save Latest in News podcast China creates the world's largest chemicals group Wednesday, 10 May, 2017 South Korea's new president pledges dialogue with the north Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 What's behind the Goldman shake-up? Tuesday, 9 May, 2017 Macron wins the French presidency Monday, 8 May, 2017 Macron retains commanding lead ahead of French poll Thursday, 4 May, 2017