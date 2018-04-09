Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

I don‘t think I‘ll use it Please tell us why (optional) Send Feedback

Welcome to the FT Business school newsletter, a weekly serving of management wisdom, reading recommendations and business-related challenges. FT subscribers can sign up here to receive the newsletter by email every Monday. If you have feedback about FT Business school, please email bschool@ft.com.

How to Lead

Will Butler-Adams, CEO of Brompton Bicycle — the company that produces folding bikes — features in our weekly series How to Lead. He talks about how to succeed a brilliant founder.

Andrew Hill's challenge

The FT's management editor sets a weekly test of your business, strategy and management skills.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg, his chief operating officer, have finally broken cover in the past couple of weeks, taking responsibility for mistakes on their watch over data privacy. They have plenty to apologise for. As I've written this week, I think they have at least been wilfully blind to some of the problems that have emerged, from the scandal that exposed up to 87m users' data, to the inadvertent facilitation of Russian meddling in elections.

Mr Zuckerberg appears before US congressional committees this week. Such hearings have become a kind of rite of passage for CEOs facing a crisis, so my management challenge is simple. In no more than three sentences, what should he say in his opening remarks to lawmakers? If you prefer, I'll also take your suggestions for three questions he should be made to answer. Send your concise thoughts to bschool@ft.com, as usual.

In further reading this week, Forbes has published its "Midas List" of top venture capitalists, but more interesting was the accompanying feature by Alex Konrad and Biz Carson about the dearth of female venture capitalists, and the 36 women who have formed a group called "All Raise" to break up the Silicon Valley "boys' club". As they point out, "at 74 per cent of US venture funds, there are no women decision makers; at 53 per cent of the largest funds, there are no female investors at all".

Professor's picks

Every week a business school professor or academic recommends useful FT articles.

Stuart Robinson, MBA director, University of Exeter Business School, selects:

Brussels sharpens focus on ‘sustainable’ investment The European Commission intends to put forward a legislative proposal this summer for institutional investors and asset managers to consider sustainability when they make investments. The article is a useful reminder about the balance between enforced legislation and self-regulation.



Historically, sustainability factors in investments have largely been driven by reputational considerations and the need to be seen doing the right thing. Today, far from being a nice-to-have, sustainability is part of business decision making, driving organisational success and long-term investment returns. While legislation is important, investors will inevitably recognise this and seek out companies most actively focusing on sustainable practices and strategies.

Jonathan Moules's business school news

News does not stop for the spring break on business school campuses. One of the ongoing pressing issues of our time is gender inequality, which became front page news in the UK last week with the government requiring all enterprises with 250 or more staff to report their median gender pay gap.

This provided a lot of intense data analysis. The human impact was highlighted in a fascinating collection of MBA graduates stories, compiled by my colleague Patricia Nilsson. If data gathering exercises, like those of the UK government, achieve anything it should be to change the experiences of such individuals in the future.

A separate, but connected, issue is sexual harassment in the workplace. We are interested in hearing reader experiences in this area too. If you would like to share your story for future FT coverage, please contact me via email at jonathan.moules@ft.com.

Ask the academics

Got a question for leading business school experts? Send it to bschool@ft.com and we will publish the best replies in future newsletters.

Test your knowledge

How good is your grasp of the news? Test your reading of last week's top stories with the FirstFT quiz.

Edited by Wai Kwen Chan — bschool@ft.com