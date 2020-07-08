Tim Spedding

“When friends come to stay, we call on the brilliant local chef Tim Spedding (he has cooked at The Ledbury, Coombeshead and The Clove Club) and his partner Louise Rødkjær, who, as we discovered on Instagram, drop off beautifully presented boxes of delicious seasonal food.” @timspedding

Food delivery by Tim Spedding © Rich Stapleton

Canteen Restaurant in St Agnes

“Adam likes to go body surfing and St Agnes is a fantastic beach. Canteen is one of our new favourite restaurants. It’s a perfect spot for Tom, who is vegan.” canteencornwall.com

John Webb pottery

“This is a wonderful potter who we have started to collect.” johnwebbpottery.com

The Pig at Harlyn Bay

“We’re really looking forward to the opening of this brilliant hotel. We know how much work has gone into it and we are really keen to support it as soon as it opens.” thepighotel.com

Brown and Konig’s sitting room, with a green chest by Original House, untitled painting from Lacy Gallery and hydrangeas by Flowerbx © Rich Stapleton

Lostwithiel Antiques centre

“This place is dangerous for us. It’s full of unexpected treasures, from galvanised, riveted planters to antique feeder troughs, 1950s flower containers and vintage vinyl specialising in jazz, soul, funk, disco and hip-hop. The owners Martin and Annette are real characters who deal in decorative and architectural antiques.” lostwithiel-antique-centre.business.site

A basket of accessories in Brown and Konig’s home © Rich Stapleton

Fitzroy of Fowey

“It’s a 30-minute drive for us to the historic harbour town of Fowey, made famous by the fact that Daphne du Maurier lived there. It was opened by the team from Primeur and Westerns Laundry and they have sharing plates, which we love.” fitzroycornwall.com

The Hidden Hut

“Everything about this place is heaven. It’s perched on the edge of the coast path near Portscatho on the beautiful Roseland Peninsula, on the south coast of Cornwall, overlooking Porthcurnick Beach. We eat freshly made food cooked in an outdoor oven at long shared tables in biodegradable boxes, so there is no waste at all or washing-up for them! We even have their cookbook at home.” hiddenhut.co.uk

Lin Lovekin basket weaver

“A very talented basket-maker. One day we might even take a basket-weaving course. Who knows!” linlovekinbaskets.co.uk

The study belonging to Orlebar Brown founder Adam Brown and his husband Tom Konig, with shelving by Studio Reed © Rich Stapleton

Bodmin Nursery

“Since we bought the house – and the planters – Tom has become a keen gardener. We spend hours at this friendly and brilliantly stocked nursery near Bodmin. There is a lovely café and a farmers’ market, where we often meet up with friends. It is widely regarded as one of the best nurseries in the county.” bodminnursery.co.uk

Prindl Pottery

“We met Chris Prindl through a local friend and he has made a lot of customised lamp bases for us.” prindlpottery.co.uk