Republican deficit hawks are clamouring for last-minute modifications to a tax bill days before an expected vote in the Senate.

On Tuesday, Donald Trump headed to Capitol Hill for a lunch with Republican senators ahead of a Senate budget committee vote on the bill hours later — a key step to moving the legislation on to the Senate floor.

Yet, Republicans remain deeply divided about the tax plan. Some fiscal conservatives are worried about the impact the reforms will have on the deficit. Others are concerned about what the legislation will mean for small businesses and so-called pass-through entities which are taxed at individual rates — as opposed to corporate rates — and whose profits are distributed to their owners.

Leading the deficit hawks is Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee, who has clashed frequently with Mr Trump and has recently announced he will not be seeking re-election next year, giving him more independence and autonomy in the negotiations.

I would never vote against something solely because of some disagreement I have with an individual, nor would I vote for something solely because I like someone

In multiple interviews on Tuesday, Mr Corker played down suggestions that he was only opposing the bill to harm the president and the White House agenda.

“I’ve been a deficit hawk for 11 years. What I don’t want to do is lose my integrity and actually hurt our nation and our children. We have 20 trillion in debt,” Mr Corker told Fox News.

“I would never vote against something solely because of some disagreement I have with an individual, nor would I vote for something solely because I like someone.”

The senator has asked Republican leaders for a “backstop” or “trigger mechanism” that would raise taxes if a deficit target was not met.

“What several of us have asked for is a backstop or trigger in the event we don’t meet the projections that have been laid out . . . that’s what we’ve been working on throughout the weekend and feverishly today,” Mr Corker told CNBC.

Other Republican holdouts on the bill include Susan Collins of Maine, and John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona, all of whom have been publicly critical of Mr Trump in the past, as well as Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who opposes the bill’s treatment of pass through-companies and sits on the Senate budget committee.

Mr Johnson has said he believes Republican leaders will accommodate his request to increase the deduction for pass-through companies, so those business owners will be paying a rate that is closer to the 20 per cent corporate tax rate.

20tn Size of US national debt

At least half-a-dozen GOP senators have voiced some criticism of the bill, which to pass requires the support of at least 50 of the Senate’s 52 Republicans. Meanwhile, further chaos was stoked over the possibility of a federal government shutdown next month if Republicans and Democrats fail to come to an agreement over a bipartisan spending bill.

The last-minute negotiations on the tax bill came amid further concerns about a bipartisan spending bill being passed before December 8 that would avoid a federal government shutdown.

The Democratic leaders in the House and Senate, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, pulled out of a planned meeting with Mr Trump on Tuesday after the president tweeted that he did not expect a deal on how to keep the government funded.

“If the president, who already said earlier this year that ‘our country needs a good shutdown’, isn’t interested in addressing the difficult year-end agenda, we’ll work with those Republicans who are, as we did in April,” the two Democrats said in a statement.

Mr Trump tweeted that there would be no spending deal that included an amnesty for Dreamers — the 600,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the US as young children and had been granted amnesty by the previous administration.

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working. Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!” the president tweeted.