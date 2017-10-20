Raqqa’s liberation and back to school with Macron

Please tell us why (optional)

© Xavier Galiana/AFP

Wedding band Musicians perform before the wedding of Vinita Devi, 24, a former widow at Gopinath temple in Vrindavan, a religious site in Uttar Pradesh. Widows in India have faced isolation due to centuries-old belief and customs

© Reuters

Boys’ brigade Children welcome Iraqi security forces in Kirkuk, the northern Iraqi oil city where a Kurdish independence referendum had raised fears of conflict

Soft shoe shuffle Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, admires products of the Ryuwon Footwear Factory in the capital Pyongyang

© Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Heat of the night The Kandawgyi Palace hotel burns out of control in central Yangon. One person died and two others were reported missing in the blaze at the colonial-era, teak-built hotel in Myanmar’s former capital

© Michel Euler/AP

Small talk Emmanuel Macron, the French president, chats with children at a nursery school in Gennevilliers in the northwestern suburbs of Paris

© Tom Jacobs/Reuters

Sepia time Passers-by in London’s Canary Wharf business district gaze at the sky after dust from the Sahara and carried by storm Ophelia filtered sunlight, creating a reddish hue

© Erik De Castro/Reuters

Victory parade Fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces enter Raqqa after evicting Isis jihadis from what had been their de facto capital

© Ahmad Masood/Reuters

Finishing touches Hostesses prepare for photos in Tiananmen Square during the opening of the Chinese Communist party’s national congress

© Ange Aboa/Reuters

Crashing waves Rescuers salvage a cargo plane that crashed in the sea near Abidjan international airport in Ivory Coast

© Kim Kyung-Hoon/AFP

Empire of the sun Japanese Shinto priests perform at an autumn festival at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo

© Alaa Al-Marjani/Reuters

Burning issue Oil wells in Dibis on the outskirts of Kirkuk were set on fire when Iraqi forces entered the largely Kurdish Iraqi city following an independence referendum

© Olivier Hoslet/EPA

Brussels embrace Sebastian Kurz, 31, who is expected to become Austria’s chancellor, is welcomed to Brussels by Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president

© Luis Tato/Bloomberg

Rally for Raila Supporters cheer Raila Odinga, Kenya’s opposition leader, as he delivers a speech during a political rally in Nairobi, the capital

© Toru Hanai/Reuters

Optical illusion A boy walks through a shopping centre in Tokyo

© Ammar Awad/Reuters

Anti-draft day Israeli police officers carry away an ultra-Orthodox Jew during a protest against the arrest of community members who failed to report to a military recruiting office in Jerusalem

© AFP/Getty Images

Voting cycle A man rides past posters of Japan’s candidates for the forthcoming general election in Koshigaya city, Saitama prefecture