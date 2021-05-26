NHS plans to scrape 55m patient records into a database that will be shared with third parties

England’s National Health Service is preparing to scrape the medical histories of 55m patients into a database it will share with third parties, and dozens of American companies that suspended political contributions after the US Capitol attack are sitting on $28m in unspent cash. Plus,the FT’s senior energy correspondent, Anjli Raval, explains how fossil fuel-dependent economies are vulnerable as the world shifts away from oil and gas in order to hit 2050 emissions targets.





