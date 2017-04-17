The competitor of my competitor might make a nice little acquisition, especially when my competitor is also my supplier. Hon Hai, also known as Foxconn, has sought Apple’s support in buying the chip making division of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba. Such a move would make sense for the iPhone maker.

It is an understatement to say that the smartphone supply chain is convoluted. This is especially true for Apple, which makes none of its components in-house. Instead, it relies on companies that not only supply its competitors but also, as is the case with Samsung, compete with it directly.

As Apple fails to create new hardware to revitalise its lead over the pack, reliance on such suppliers leaves it more than normally vulnerable to their success. A huge win for Samsung’s new Galaxy S8, for instance, would mean more of its widgets going to in-house products, and less incentive to keep Apple happy. Toshiba is the number two producer of Nand memory chips after Samsung, and a big supplier to Apple. Assisting Hon Hai in a bid for Toshiba’s semiconductor division would provide security of flash memory supply.

Hon Hai’s motivation is clearer yet. Last year, the company completed its purchase of a majority stake in Sharp, another failing Japanese conglomerate. Thus it acquired advanced display technology, and has been trying to regain control of Sharp’s TV brand. Together, the two Japanese purchases would take Hon Hai from low margin contract assembler to component maker and brand owner.

At a mooted price of $28bn Hon Hai would move from net cash of $10bn to net debt of $18bn, equivalent to just over two times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation.

Manageable enough. But were Apple to help fund a bid this would barely dent the US tech group’s $240bn cash pile. What better way to deploy surplus cash than taking the battle to the competition.

